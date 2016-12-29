'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 Cast: Vicki Gunvalson Teases New 'RHOC' Member, Heather Dubrow Compares Co-Star To Jason Voorhees

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson may have just dropped some major hints when it comes to Season 12 casting. The RHOC veteran, along with co-star Heather Dubrow, said that they both wanted to return to the hit Bravo series for another season. Will Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, and Tamra Judge also come back for Season 12? On her official Instagram page, Vicki Gunvalson posted a photo with YouTube beauty guru Brianna Stanko with the hashtags, “#rhocinthemaking” and “#season12.” Real Housewives of Orange County fans seemed thrilled with the possible addition of Brianna to the Season 12 cast. A few commented that she could replace Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, or Heather Dubrow on the show. “Oh god please replace heather she’s such a bore man!! And don’t even get me started on Shannon the negative Nancy,” a fan wrote. “I hope Shannon and Tamra are leaving the show. NOW!! Heather can be given one more chance to tone down her attitude or else she needs to go too!” another added. Having so much fun at her first OC dinner at Mastros. She just moved here from Atlanta. Give her some love girls! @briannastanko #rhocinthemaking #season12 #letsgo @rhoc_kellyddodd Kelly we are missing you girl A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:23pm PST Brianna joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 also got fans wondering if any of the other housewives were fired from the show. During the Season 11 reunion, Vicki told Shannon to “get off her show” if she didn’t like her attitude. Meghan King Edmonds also hinted that Season 11 may be her last season as she didn’t want to raise her daughter in such a negative environment. “I’ve seen a lot that I didn’t like this year and I feel these other women are really going too far. If this is the kind of example my child has to look forward to in the OC, I don’t know if you want to be around for that,” Meghan said. Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heather Dubrow shared that she will be interested to return to Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 if the Bravo producers were to ask her back. In spite of all the things that happened in the Season 11 reunion, which aired last month, Heather said that she is really thankful to be part of the reality show. “Terry and I have been so lucky, and we’re blessed … and we owe all of it to being on The Real Housewives of Orange County, so if they asked me back, I would assume I would probably say, ‘Yes,’” Heather said. ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU! #family #christmas2016 #alliwantforchristmasisyou @drdubrow @nickbro2016 @max_dubrow A photo posted by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:47pm PST Heather added that she wanted RHOC fans to see the Dubrow’s new 20,000 square-foot mega mansion, which according to Daily Mail took more than two years to build. Apart from the mansion’s big reveal, Heather is also excited about her new project, her very own YouTube channel called Heather’s Closet. “I want the fans of the show to see our house. I feel like you’ve all built it with us, and you want to take a tour with us, and see what’s going on with us … The twins [Max and Nicky] just became teenagers, and of course I have this new YouTube channel, [Heather’s Closet]… so I’m excited to share that with everyone. But the off-season shenanigans that are going on make me a little uncomfortable.” When asked about her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, Heather admitted that she actually do not know where she stands with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star. She said that while they are not close friends, they consider each other as “really nice acquaintances.” As for how Vicki can bounce back after all that has happened in Season 11, especially after that brutal reunion, Heather predicted that her co-star is far from leaving RHOC. “Vicki is like… what’s that one character in the horror movies that you keep killing and they keep getting up? She’s like Jason [Voorhees] … Vicki just comes back. She just keeps coming back,” she said. Tell us! Will you be watching Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 when it premieres in 2017? Sound off in the comments below. [Featured Image by Scott Roth/Invision/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx