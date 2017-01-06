'RHOBH' Newbie Dorit Kemsley Comes Out Swinging! Throws Shade At Erika Jayne, Eileen Davidson And Lisa Rinna

Dorit Kemsley isn’t making a lot of friends during her freshman year on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After picking a fight with Erika Girardi, Kemsley threw some shade at Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna – all in the same episode! People is reporting that the drama started when Davidson tried to broker a peace between Kemsley and Girardi. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as Davidson planned and she ended up fighting with Kemsley instead. “It seems like Dorit is trying to make me a problem when I’m not trying to be a problem at all,” Davidson shared. Of course, the drama between the ladies really started last season with all the Munchausen Syndrome rumors. Even still, Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump have found ways to move past their differences. Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa Vanderpump [Image by Bravo] “I wanted her to do something I needed her to do and she wasn’t capable,” Rinna told Kemsley at a dinner. “I pretty much let it go pretty soon — I mean, I didn’t see her. [But] I don’t think she’s let it go. I love Lisa for who she is. I had a moment with her, and I am saying true to my truth, and that’s that.” Rinna refused to share any more details with Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. PK, however, wasn’t afraid to hammer Rinna about why she couldn’t “let it go” right away. Rinna even suspect that PK knew more about the situation than she originally thought. “The whole situation I wish hadn’t happened, to be honest with you,” Rinna continued. “Because it was unfortunate we went down that rabbit hole. Life is so short — I lost my father this year. It changed my life. I was with him when he passed. And so to be with somebody while they’re passing, it changed my life forever.” That being said, Davidson wasn’t happy when she heard that Kemsley and her husband were blaming the feud on her mother’s death. In fact, she later told the camera that that “PK and Dorit are trying to rewrite a history that they were no part of. I was there. I know what happened.” Davidson later confronted Kemsley about the comments. Dorit Kemsley denied the conversation she had with Rinna and claims that it “didn’t really mean much to us.” She also slammed Davidson for even bringing the topic up in the first place. “I think it’s weird that you [brought it up]. Because you can’t speak for someone — I first of all can’t even understand most of it!” Kemsley said. Dorit and PK [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] According to Reality Tea, Davidson brought the subject up again during a lunch outing with Kemsley, Girardi and Camille Grammer. Kemsley blew off the claims and continued to play dumb. “Lisa Rinna was simply concerned that perhaps it was being conveyed that because of the deaths in our subsequent families that perhaps it had affected our relationship with Lisa Vanderpump,” Davidson outlined. “I’m not saying you did say it, you didn’t say it — I wasn’t there. It was not that big of a deal. I don’t think I was confrontational.” Apart from her feud with Davidson, Daily Mail reports that Kemsley stirred up drama with Girardi. The fighting started after Girardi accidentally showed PK her private parts during a dinner party. “I don’t give a f**k because it wasn’t intentional,” Girardi said. “It’s that kind of girl that takes all the fun out of hanging out with women. It’s just wrong.” Speaking of the pantygate, Reality Tea is reporting that Girardi bashed Kemsley on her blog and called her out for not dropping the subject. Girardi even claims that Kemsley is intentionally looking for ways to drum up drama and embarrass her. Fans can watch the drama unfold when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo. Tell us! Whose side are you on – Dorit Kemsley or Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson and Erika Jayne? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Bravo]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx