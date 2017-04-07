'Rick And Morty' Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: Is 'Rickmancing The Stone' Airing April 8? Not, It Isn't

Rick and Morty Season 3’s premiere had been the subject of speculations for months before it unexpectedly aired on April Fool’s Day. Prior to its release, there was no hint or whatsoever that it was coming that day, so fans were pleasantly surprised. However, viewers are again playing the guessing game as to when the next episode’s going to be aired. As Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 1 was released on April 1, Episode 2 is being expected to arrive on Saturday April 8. But it seems that the creators and the network are just giving fans a taste of what’s to come next – also probably to shut them up. Aaaaaand that’s the way the news goes. Thanks for watching “The Rickshank Rickdemption”! More to come this summer…#rickisfree — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017 According to the show’s official Twitter account, the next episodes are not airing until this summer, which is a lot of months from now. This was corroborated by a video posted by its Facebook account. At the end of the video, it says “New season coming this summer.” That means that instead of waiting for a week in-between episodes, fans actually have to wait for at least three months this time to see what’s going to happen next in Rick and Morty (after going on a rollercoaster ride with the creators for a year and a half). The mad scientist has been freed, so what can we expect in Episode 2? What do they mean with “a pickle will rise?” Rick is free, but he won’t be going on more adventures until this summer. A pickle will rise… — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017 Unfortunately, Adult Swim is sending fans yet again on a wild guesswork. In its IMDb entry, Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 titled “Rickmancing the Stone” will have Rick confronting his grandson about some problems they are facing, one of which is probably a pickle rising. That’s not exactly a reliable description, adding that the website wrongfully revealed previously that the season is airing on April 24 and that the premiere will be a one-hour special. As of now, there’s no real information out there on when we can expect the next episode. But according to Metro, we could be seeing Season 3 come back in July, the same month that Season 2 premiered in 2017. Summer this year starts at the latter half of June, so the prediction is possible. What Was It Delayed In The First Place? [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty’s creators, previously admitted that the delay was their fault. There was no clear explanation except that things did not go smoothly for the staff. There were “fights” but not the one that you’d expect. There was no drama, they were just slow, Independent reported. “Re: confusion/concern about my comments in Indiewire interview regarding Rick and Morty. The “fights” I refer to aren’t “the reason for the delay.” The “fights” also aren’t what you call a fight when you have one in your home or street. I’m talking about fights like ‘what joke to do.’ … I’m sorry I can’t say ‘we fractured a creative valve in sector three’ or ‘it’s Paul’s fault. GET HIM!’ No hidden truth. We slow.” And fans can agree. They slow. Adult Swim just probably aired the first episode to satisfy the viewers who have been lied to when they said Rick and Morty is coming back in 2016. A year and a half after Season 2’s last episode aired, the whole Season 3 is still not done just as Mr. Poopybutthole predicted. Mr. Poopybutthole FTW! pic.twitter.com/RbcwTcHunV — Starburns Industries (@StarburnsInd) November 20, 2015 Nevertheless, we should just be thankful that we’re getting a next season. Fans were quite happy with Rick and Morty S03E01 – the thirst was quenched and expectations were met. Now, who’s ready for Episode 2? [Featured Image by Rick and Morty/Facebook]