Sense8 Season 2 Spoilers: Will Kala Leave Rajan For Wolfgan?

Netflix’s sci-fi drama series Sense8 amazed the fans by it’s two-hour long Christmas special episode. Sense8‘s Season 2 is set to release on May 5, but before viewers will get glued by the series created by the Wachowski’s, there are rumors that the upcoming season will show a possible love triangle between Kala Dandekar (played by Tina Desai), Rajan (played by Purab Kohli) and Wolfgang Bogdanow (played by Max Riemelt). What’s more interesting is that even Tina thinks that her character has indeed got some deep emotional bond with Wolfgang. In Sense8, the 29-year-old Tina portrays the character Kala, a pharmacist from Mumbai who is engaged to Rajan and with her new powers of seeing the new world, she meets and falls in love with Wolfgang. During her conversation with International Business Times, Tina shared her experience of working with the ensemble cast and crew. The Indian-born actress who made her debut with the 2011 Bollywood film Yeh Faasley, told the media publication that she never thought that she will be working in a series created by Wachowski’s. “W’s are way ahead of their time with their ideas and concepts, and to be able to read their scripts and see how they execute them; how they envision a scene and present it, is pure art.” [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] During the interview, when it was asked to her about spilling the beans about the ongoing love triangle between her character, Rajan and Wolfgang, the actress shared that at this moment she is not going to share much about the characters but just like Season 1, fans will be surprised as there are more twists and turns in store for them. “I can just say things have gotten even more intense and action-packed, and the relationship between Kala and Wolfie is more stressful and electric than ever!” Apparently, this was not for the first time when Tina spoke about her character’s relationship with the two main leads from the series. While speaking to BuzzFeed, she revealed that Sense8 Season 2 is surely going to explore the love triangle between these three. She also told the outlet that apart from filming steamy scenes, her character is going to help the rest of the team to find more about the Whisper. “At the end of the season, we learned her contribution to the group is her scientific knowledge, and I was very excited about that — specifically because I get to say a whole lot of words I don’t understand and jam needles into people. Going forward, she’ll only be able to contribute more, because in this season, there’s more of Whisper hunting us while we’re simultaneously trying to hunt him.” Furthermore, many viewers complained at the beginning that the first episode of the series entitled, “Limbic Resonance” that aired on June 5, 2015, was complicated and confusing. Series creator Michael J. Straczynski recently revealed that the first episode in the series was designed in that way because they wanted their audience to gain the knowledge about the sensates as the series will progress. During his interview with Gold Derby, Straczynski further revealed that just like their viewers, even the characters have yet to find out the true story behind their origin and purpose. “The audience only knows what the eight characters know, and you the audience find out as they find it out. And so the mystery for a long time is what the hell is going on and why is this happening?” he further added. [Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images] Meanwhile, many viewers wondered about the other sensates, who presently are not the part of the story. As the Season 1 went on to introduce other major characters, the question about the possibility of other sensates remains the same. Straczynski further revealed that as the series will get more mature in future, they intend to answers all the unexplained questions. “Once they, in the second season, broaden out to the rest of the world, they find other clusters and people who know what’s going on. Now we begin to find out the mythology behind what it is to be a sensate. Are there others? Where do we come from? Why are they perceived to be a threat? So really the second season is about providing a lot of answers to the questions that viewers had after seeing the first season.” Sense8 Season 2 will premiere on May 5 on Netflix. Do you think Kala will be leaving her Indian-fiancé for a German thief? Tell us your views in the comments below. [Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx