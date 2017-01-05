'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff spoilers: Plot Revealed, Will Charlie Hunnam Return?

Sons of Anarchy Spinoff spoilers indicate that the show could be released way earlier than expected. FX has ordered a pilot and shooting for the same will begin in March 2017. To add to the delight of the SOA fans, Charlie Hunnam could return as Jax Teller. After years of speculation, SOA Spinoff is finally happening. It was confirmed a few weeks back that FX had approved the project and now new reports suggest that FX has even ordered a pilot. Kurt Stutter, the creative mind who made the original SOA a huge success, will be directing the pilot. Plot For Sons Of Anarchy Spinoff Spoilers suggest that the first episode would be a smooth transition from the town of Charming, the fictional town from the original Sons of Anarchy, to the new story that will revolve around the Mayans MC. As reported by Comicbook, Kurt said, “I’ll direct the pilot and my plan is to do this. It’s to honor the mythology that a lot of talented people spent seven years creating so that we transition from that mythology into this new mythology.” Mayan Monday #mayansmc #Emiliorivera Repost by emiliorivera48 A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:33am PST If the spinoff is continued after the pilot, spoilers suggest that the plot could revolve around EZ Reyes. EZ is a potential member of the Mayan MC on the Mexico/California border. He will be seen struggling with his internal desires of revenge on the local drug cartels and his need for respect from the women he loves. Kurt Stutter also revealed his plans concerning writing and direction for the Sons of Anarchy Spinoff, Mayan MC. He wants to co-run the show with someone for the first season and then hand-off the show to a team of color. He wants the Mayan MC to be a show about a Latino club, with a Latino cast, and a Latino team running it. He intends to participate only at the production level. KURT SUTTER Aims To Feature Latino Creatives In SONS OF ANARCHY Spin-Off MAYANS MC!https://t.co/XFYwzCqRkL pic.twitter.com/yZDB2hSMgJ — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 23, 2016 Kurt stutter is leaving no stone unturned in making the show look as real as possible. It is worth noting that Sons of Anarchy Spinoff, Mayan MC is being co-written by Elgin James. In a way, he is a perfect person to work on the project, as reported by Rollingstone. Elgin James had spent his childhood in punk communities, gangs, and juvenile detention. He has spent a considerable amount of time on the streets and in prison. He turned his life around by writing and directing movies such as Little birds, and Lowriders. Sons of Anarchy Spinoff, Mayan MC, will also see the return one of the appreciated characters from the original series, Emilio Rivera. He had played Marcus Alvarez in the original series and will be back for the upcoming show. Alvarez was the President of the Mayans who were friends or enemies of SAMCRO depending on the benefits involved. Rivera had already confirmed his involvement in the project on social media. It is not yet confirmed whether he will be in the front of the camera or behind it. Depending on his role one can speculate whether the new show will be a prequel or spinoff. Will Charlie Hunnam Return? This is the most common question that every SOA fans is asking. If we go back a bit, in the finale of original series, Jax died by plowing head-on into the path of an eighteen-wheeler. So there is absolutely no chance that he might have lived. Thus, his return cannot be a mere change in the plot. Charlie Hunnam told TMZ that his character, Jax Teller is dead. However, he said that he was open to returning to the show for a dream sequence or a flashback. Hunnam further added that he would do anything for the producers including coming back from the dead. Charlie Hunnam played Jax Teller for seven seasons on ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ [Image by FX] Sons of Anarchy Spinoff spoilers suggest that Charlie Hunnam would appear only in cameos as the focus of the show is on Mayans MC. Fans could see their favorite characters in action including Charlie, but only with brief appearances. The release date for the SOA Spinoff has not been officially announced, but a fall 2017 premiere is expected. Stay tuned to Inquisitr for more updates. Let us know in comments section below, what would you like to see in the SOA spinoff? [Featured Image by FX]

