'Sons Of Anarchy' Star Emilio Rivera Opens Up About 'Mayans MC,' Which 'SOA' Characters May Cameo

Emilio Rivera is returning to Kurt Sutter’s biker world in a big way. The actor is set to star in Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, as the leader of SAMCRO’s biggest rival gang, the Mayans. What did Rivera say about the coming spin-off? Latina is reporting that Rivera admitted that it was hard letting go when Sons of Anarchy aired its seventh and final season. Rivera felt such a connection to his character and the world that Sutter built that he wanted it to last for a few more seasons. With Mayans MC set to air later this year, it looks like Rivera may have gotten his wish. “I’ve been blessed to have been able to work a lot over the years as an actor with this show. I ride in real life and been riding pretty much all my life so to get paid to ride and to be with guys was the best thing ever,” Rivera shared. “I was sad to see it end. I really was! I wish we could add another three more years.” #Rollout with Shotcaller #Director @sutterink on #Mayanmonday ,Don’t forget #SOA en Espanol by way of @nbcuniverso every Tuesday nite at 10pm,as always Thank You for the Support #Emiliorivera #Kurtsutter #mayansmc #marcusalvarez #otto A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:09pm PST Rivera also dished a little on what fans can expect to unfold in the coming spin-off. Although most of the characters will be new, Rivera explained how the show will look and feel just like Sons of Anarchy. “Now with the Mayans MC, we’re going to continue it with a whole different cast but same concept,” he shared. “It was one of the best things in my career especially because of the friendships and brotherhoods I made on the show and continue on to this day.” For those worried about how Mayans MC will stack up against Sons of Anarchy, Rivera assured fans they have nothing to fear. “I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there,” he stated. “I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know.” In addition to the spoilers about Mayans MC, Comic Book is reporting that Rivera also made headlines when he shared a video of an artist who designed a Mayans MC tattoo. The ink features an intricate design that includes the actor’s face and the tag, Mayans. “#Rollout This is some BaadAss Artwork from @tatt2envy, Thank You for the tribute Brother, Much Respect rite back #Mayansmc #marcusalvarez #emiliorivera #SOA,” Rivera wrote alongside the video. The Mayans and SAMCRO were allies and enemies throughout ‘Sons of Anarchy’s’ seven seasons. [Image by FX] Meanwhile, one of the biggest mysteries remaining is how many characters from Sons of Anarchy will have cameos on the spin-off. According to Comic Book, there are a few characters that have a better chance at returning to the biker world than others. Sadly, this doesn’t include Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller. Although it’s theoretically possible for Jax to return – through a dream or flashback – it isn’t likely to happen. After all, Jax rode headfirst into a semi-truck during the Season 7 finale, so it’s clear that he’s dead moving forward. But there are other characters that should make a return. This includes Nero (Jimmy Smits), who rose to prominence on the show in later seasons. Nero took Jax’s boys away from Charming in the series finale and has a Latino background. This makes him perfect for the new series. Jimmy Smits as Nero on ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ [Image by FX] Happy (David Labrava) is another character that could get a cameo. Before joining SAMCRO, Happy was a nomad looking for a good charter. He was also offered some comic relief for a show that often featured a lot of violence. Of course, Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) could also make a cameo, especially given how he’s now in charge of the Sons. If the Mayans and Sons are on better terms in the spin-off, there’s a good chance Chibs will make appearances from time to time. Tell us! Which Sons of Anarchy characters would you like to see pop up on Mayans MC? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by FX]