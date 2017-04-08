'Sons Of Anarchy' Star Katey Sagal Hopes Spin-Off 'Mayans MC' 'Respects The Legacy'

Kurt Sutter is in the midst of producing his highly anticipated Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While fans couldn’t be happier about the new project, SOA alum Katey Sagal wants to make sure Sutter and the rest of the cast respect the original show’s legacy. International Business Times reports that Sagal shared a photo on social media of a special message she left for the cast and crew of Mayans MC. The image features a large welcome note that reads, “Welcome Mayans MC. Respect the ride, respect the legacy, and enjoy one of the greatest rides of your lives. Your SOA brother’s and sister’s. With love, Charlie, Maggie, Boone, Kim, Dayton, Tommy, Theo, & Katey.” #FBF #behindthescenes #SOA #collaboration #creativeprocess photo credit: James Minchin A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:49am PST Sagal captioned the photo by saying, “From us to them. Ep1 table read. @soafx @mayansmc_onfx with love… @sutterink @elginjames @fxnetworks.” The new show takes place after the events in Sons of Anarchy. It centers on the story of a young prospect in the Mayans motorcycle club, named Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. EZ comes from a Latino family plagued by cartel violence. Seeking revenge, EZ joins a Mayans charter on the border of California and Mexico and quickly finds himself living a violent life he can’t escape. Sutter and his team have already announced a full cast list for Mayans MC. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Breaking Bad alum Raymond Cruz is the latest edition to show. Cruz will play a member of the Mayans MC in the pilot episode. Cruz is well-known for his part as Tuco in Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the spin-off, Better Call Saul. Cruz is playing the part of Che “Padre” Romero on Mayans MC. Padre is described as an experienced biker in the club who keeps a paternal eye on the other members. Cruz is expected to play the role throughout the first season. Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT So far, the rest of the cast includes the likes of Edward James Olmos, J.D. Pardo, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, John Ortiz, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera and Sarah Bolger. Kurt Sutter is co-writing the series with the help of Elgin James. Sutter is helming the pilot episode but is expected to hand off the bulk of work to James once the show gets underway. While Sutter is busy working on Mayans MC, Sagal, Sutter’s wife, recently shared an interesting piece of Sons of Anarchy art. Comic Book reports that the actress took to Twitter to share a photo of fan art that was inspired by SAMCRO’s famous wood meeting table. “Look at the detail in this Oak wood plaque from Nick Furman! #FanArt #SoA,” Sagal wrote alongside the pic. The image features a look at a wood plaque carved with the reaper from the show. Fans went crazy after Sagal shared the photo. Some even called the art the best they’ve seen from the show and praised the artist for accurately reproducing one of the show’s most iconic images. Sagal, meanwhile, is also busy promoting her new book, Grace Notes: My Recollections. The memoir reveals some pretty shocking details about the actress’ past, including drug use and an affair with Gene Simmons. @kateylous new book is out today! “Grace Notes: My Recollections” It’s personal, engaging, funny and revealing. I think you’ll dig it. At bookstores and Amazon. #gracenotes A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT “One of the reasons I wanted to say some of this in the book is that my way of dealing with things in the moment was to very much check out, was to kind of anesthetize myself, numb myself,” she explained. “It wasn’t until I changed my lifestyle that I felt the full effect.” FX has not announced an official premiere date for the spin-off. With production currently underway, fans can expect the new series to arrive sometime this fall. Tell us! Will you be tuning in when the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC finally hits FX? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by FX Networks]