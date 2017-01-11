Sources From Corinne Olympios Past Speak Out, Reveal 'Bachelor' Villain Has Always Been Out Of Control

This week on The Bachelor 2017 everyone got to know Corinne Olympios just a bit. She wasn’t afraid to go totally topless and even convince Nick Viall to grab her breasts. Now a few people from Corinne’s past are speaking out about her and say that the way she is acting is not something new for her. Us Magazine shared a bit about Corinne Olympios and the way that she has been over the years. A source revealed that things will get even crazier with Corinne Olympios next week on The Bachelor. A source shared that she will show up wearing a lacy bra and trench coat, “sprays whipped cream on her breast.” She will then tell Nick Viall to start licking it off and of course, Nick will go for it. It is unknown if the other girls will find out about what went down with Corinne, but you know if they do this will not make them happy at all. ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Corinne Olympios’ Parents Love Her ‘Villain’ Role (VIDEO) https://t.co/J6NyebOpss — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2017 Over the years, Corinne Olympios has changed her mind about one thing. Back in 2014 she posted on a casting forum ModelMayhem.com vowing to “do whatever it takes to fulfill my dreams and goals.” At the time, Corinne said she wouldn’t do nudity. Well, now she is taking all of her clothes off on The Bachelor and doesn’t seem to mind. She has also done a bit of acting, but it is unknown if she is trying to break into the field. She was seen in music videos for Pitbull and DJ Khaled. She also taped an unaired TV pilot for a show called Unorthodox Approach. A source that has known Corinne Olympios since she was a teenager is speaking out. The source said, “She has always been out of control. Growing up, she had several boyfriends at once.” This isn’t surprising looking at the way she acts on the show. Corinne is known for hanging out at the club Liv in Miami and another source is speaking out about that as well. The source said, “she was in VIP, looking cute in small skirts. She would bounce from table to table, flirting with guys. I’ve seen her talking to Diplo and Michael Phelps!” *The Bachelor*’s Corinne Olympios on the 3 Things She Won’t Tolerate From Nick Viall https://t.co/6XZ7SqR917 via @glamourmag — Corinne olympios (@CorinneOly) January 4, 2017 So far, Corinne Olympios is showing that she has a wild side and she is getting mixed reviewers from the fans of the show. Corinne was able to snag the rose from Nick on the group date last week, which shows that he is enjoying the way she acts. Nick will just have to decide if she is wife material for him or not. Us Magazine shared that Corinne Olympios is also firing back at the haters. She isn’t going to let people talk bad about her and just stay quiet. She doesn’t feel bad at all for having Nick hold her breasts on the show. Here is what she had to say on Instagram. “Haters, I ???? care. I was confident, and I was me. Yes, I seemed a bit aggressive in last night’s episode, but I’ve been through a lot in my life, and I did not want any time wasted. It takes guts to be in that situation, and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much, please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human. Xoxo.” Are you shocked by the way that Corinne Olympios is acting on The Bachelor 2017? Do you think that Nick Viall will keep around Corinne for a while? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights on ABC. [Featured Image By Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

