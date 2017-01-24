Tarek And Christina El Moussa's Divorce News Led To A 'Flip Or Flop' Ratings Increase?

Flip or Flop ratings have reportedly seen a substantial increase since news of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce hit the web. Although a report earlier this week suggested that HGTV was concerned about the success of Flip or Flop after the El Moussa’s split, it has since been revealed the the series is actually doing quite well now that Tarek and Christina El Moussa have gone their separate ways. As the New York Daily News revealed to readers, the rating for Flip or Flop‘s currently airing season “are anything but a flop” as the house-flipping series is now dominating the cable television ratings. In fact, even the repeat episodes of Flip or Flop are doing well. “The most recent episode of the series garnered more than 2 million viewers — beating out all other shows during Thursday’s cable lineup,” the outlet revealed, citing a report by TMZ. Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

In the second and third spots of the night were a couple of NBA games, one of which scored 1.4 million viewers and another that received 1.2 million viewers. As for the repeats of Flip or Flop, four previously aired episodes were among the Top 100 highest-rated cable shows, according to a report by TV by the Numbers. Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced they were parting ways in December after news of an alleged dispute at their Southern California home hit the web. At the time, a TMZ report revealed that police were called to the residence in regard to a possibly suicidal male, who had fled their home with a gun. According to the report, 11 deputies and a helicopter responded to the call and ultimately found Tarek on a nearby hiking trail. In response to the incident, the Flip or Flop star allegedly told police he was trying to "blow off some steam," and had only brought the gun along for protection for mountain lions and rattlesnakes. A short time later, Tarek and Christina El Moussa released a statement which suggested that the dramatic ordeal was nothing more than an "unfortunate misunderstanding." Around the same time, the Flip or Flop couple confirmed they had split in May of last year. "We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life," the Flip or Flop stars told People Magazine. "We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward. We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard." According to the report, Tarek and Christina El Moussa continued to film Flip or Flop and will soon release a book, Flip Your Life.

Behind the scenes, HGTV has reportedly been fearing that the split between the Flip or Flop couple will soon lead to the show's demise. "This is getting really ugly," a source with the network told In Touch Weekly magazine on January 23. "HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won't be the same if they're not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can't do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they're getting along, at least until their contract is over." "They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we'll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, 'You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together,'" the source added. To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.