'Teen Wolf' Boss Reveals A Fearful Future For 'Pariahs' In Season 6B

Teen Wolf just reached the halfway mark in their last season with the winter season finale and, as promised, season 6 is shaping up to be one adrenaline rush after another. Previously, Teen Wolf bosses had promised to give fans what they want most of all in regards to relationships and a sense of closure. It seems the showrunners are making good on that promise, at least as far as the on screen love affairs go, but, to judge by that same winter finale, it may be a hard journey for Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack, before that closure can really be achieved. A look at that mid-season finale and an interview with Teen Wolf creator and showrunner Jeff Davis sheds light on where things will go from here. Teen Wolf Mid-Season Finale Changes The Rules 'Teen Wolf' will bring back Tyler Posey for a final story arc, but what about Dylan O'Brien? [Image by MTV] News shares, the winter finale solved the mystery of the missing people with the defeat of the Ghost Riders. When defeat seemed inevitable, Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) returned to help Scott and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) defeat the Nazi soldier in one, final decisive battle. This wasn’t the end of this story arc, but it brought Scott and friends one step closer to returning things back to whatever passes for normal in Beacon Hills. From there, things get even crazier and Stiles finds himself facing a Ghost Rider’s gun once more, but, this time, a certain banshee runs to his rescue. Lydia (Holland Roden) uses her high strung vocal talents to free Stiles from the Ghost Rider, but even that can’t compare to what comes next. Teen Wolf finally gave its fans the one kiss that they have been hoping for over the past five and a half seasons. "I didn't say it back," Lydia said. "You didn't have to," Stiles replies, before the couple gives into the passion they have long held in check. While Stydia may have been the relationship Teen Wolf fans have been yearning for over the longest period of time, there has been chemistry brewing elsewhere on Teen Wolf and the showrunners finally let that romance develop in another scene. Cutting to Argent (J.R. Bourne) and Melissa (Melissa Ponzio) in the train station, we see the pair making out as passionately as Stiles and Lydia in the previous shot. Romance wasn't so hopeful with others in Beacon Hills. Mason (Khylin Rambo) came upon his own boyfriend, Corey (Michael Johnston), in that same train station, discovering that he had been hooked into the station’s power system. After examining the situation, Mason surmises that he can free the people held prisoner by the Ghost Riders by disconnecting Corey from the wires, but that will also mean having to see Corey die. As it turned out, restoring everyone else, also benefited Corey. Once Beacon Hills was restored, Melissa McCall saved Corey with her newly acquired knowledge of herbal medicine. The Teen Wolf mid-season finale ended soon after, flash-forwarding to a time, when Scott, Stiles, Lydia, and Malia (Shelley Hennig) have graduated from high school and are moving forward with their lives. It seems like a good place to end Teen Wolf, yet there are 10 more episodes to go. Where Will Teen Wolf Go From Here? Jeff Davis Has The Answers ‘Teen Wolf’ creator Jeff Davis shares what’s to come in season 6B. [Image by MTV] Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis has much to answer for with that last episode leading into the winter break and, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Teen Wolf boss was only too happy to answer a few questions. Just don’t expect him to give out too much in the way of details for season 6B. Some things must remain a secret. Starting out, Davis opens up about that much anticipated Stydia kiss and shares that even he doesn’t know where the couple goes from here, or even if they go anywhere. In the episode, Stiles and Lydia finally give into their feelings and share a real, honest kiss. It’s representative of their love and not done as a part of a larger story arc. Still, the Teen Wolf boss says it may not go any further than that, depending on Dylan O’Brien’s plans. O’Brien hasn’t confirmed that he’ll be returning for the last half of Teen Wolf, so even Davis isn’t sure if Stiles will play a part in the final episodes of the series. On that other Teen Wolf romance, Jeff says he wasn’t really on board with allowing Argent and Melissa to move forward from friendship into a romance. “It’s actually something that I fought for a while,” says Davis. “Some of the writers really liked it and I was skeptical of it quite a bit. We hadn’t been planning it for a long time, but this season we were like, ‘Alright, last season of Teen Wolf, are we going to go for it? Let’s go for it!’” While this episode ended in a way that seems to make the rest of Teen Wolf redundant, Davis says the final episodes will go back to emphasizing Scott’s journey and where he, specifically, will go. “It’s really his evolution as a character, from a naive lovestruck innocent kid to the leader of a supernatural underground, Beacon Hills,” says Davis. The Teen Wolf creator says the entire atmosphere of the show will change, or possibly revert to the way things were in the beginning episodes of Teen Wolf, when the supernatural beings were hidden and unknown. There will be an overriding fear spreading throughout the Beacon Hills community and that’s something Scott and his friends will have to deal with. “6B is very much about Scott and his friends becoming outsiders again, becoming pariahs, and about fear of the other, fear of the outsider, which is also a reflection of our current cultural political climate.” Davis adds that the last half of Teen Wolf will still take place in Beacon Hills, revealing that a new threat will arrive and keep the new graduates from leaving town too soon. The Teen Wolf showrunner says season 6B will explore Scott’s fear that he’ll never be able to leave Beacon Hills to live his own life and that he will forever be obligated to stay and protect his hometown. Teen Wolf returns in Summer 2017 on MTV. 