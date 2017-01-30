'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers — Episode 6: Nick Is In Tears As He Contemplates Walking Away, Totally Rejects The Villain

This season of The Bachelor has already brought forth a lot of drama, controversy, and lies, but there is so much more to come. Nick Viall is looking for true love, but is he really going to be able to make it through all the pressure without losing his mind? Episode six is going to show that the stress of trying to send home someone you care for, may just be too much and it will bring him to tears. Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now. ABC has been moving things around a lot this season, and they’ve actually done it the past few weeks. If all goes according to schedule, the leading man will send home six women in episode five, but that remains to be seen. If that does indeed happen, though, then, the following spoilers will happen in order. .@viallnicholas28 is jazzed to visit New Orleans this week! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RvH2zf8OVO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 28, 2017 Episode six of The Bachelor is set to air on February 6, and it will take Viall and the remaining nine women to the Virgin Islands. Starting things off will be a simple 1-on-1 date with Kristina which has them heading out to the Annaberg Ruins and enjoying the day. She will receive a rose. The group date will have Viall watching six of the women play volleyball in teams of Vanessa, Jasmine, and Danielle M. vs. Corinne, Raven, and Rachel. The stakes were pretty high as the winning team would get extra time with the bachelor while the other team was sent back to the hotel, but that won’t be the case. Corinne’s team won and the other team of women was so upset that all six were able to spend time with Viall. Raven ended up winning the group date rose while Jasmine is sent home, but not before she gets vindictive and admits to sleeping with one of Nick’s friends. The 2-on-1 date is a helicopter ride with Danielle and Whitney which takes them to an island for some alone time. Danielle reveals she is falling in love with Nick, but he must sadly tell her he doesn’t feel the same, and he sends her home. At this point in the episode, things will take a turn and it appears as if Viall hasn’t learned much over the years. #TheBachelor himself, @viallnicholas28, reveals what the franchise has taught him: https://t.co/R2VmjjsSTa pic.twitter.com/DskODqBLPe — TV Guide (@TVGuide) January 16, 2017 Reality Steve reports that after the final date, Nick confronts the remaining six women and bursts into tears. He starts telling them that all of this may be too much and it just simply isn’t going to work out for him as he can’t handle it. Viall isn’t sure he will ever find true love After his breakdown, Corinne Olympios tries to console him by going to “talk” to him, but in reality, she will try to sleep with him. ABC will lead you to believe something big happened at this point, but Viall really just rejects her and sends her back to the hotel. Episode six of The Bachelor will have no rose ceremony elimination as three women were already sent home. Glamour recently reported that Viall is really the same guy he has always been as he’s searched for love, but kept coming up short. Now, he’s just the one in charge of things, but it isn’t making it any easier on him and his quest. If the spoilers you read here for episode six of The Bachelor don’t quite match up with what happens, that is due to ABC changing things around to stick it to spoiler sites. Some clever editing and moving things around will cause different events and rose ceremony eliminations to be switched from one episode to the next. In the long run, all these things will end up happening. Every season of The Bachelor is one that focuses on one leading man trying to find true love from a large group of women. There are dates and outings and rose ceremonies and nights spent together, but what about the pure emotion? Nick Viall’s time on the show is bringing forth much more as the stress and pressure are getting to be too much for him, and now, the world will see him have a complete and total breakdown. [Featured Image by ABC Television Network]