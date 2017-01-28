'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers For Episode 5: A New Orleans Cocktail Party Is Cancelled And Six Women Are Sent Home

It really is kind of hard not to party it up when you’re in New Orleans because there are so many opportunities to have a good time. This week on The Bachelor, Nick Viall and the remaining women head down to the “Big Easy,” and the unthinkable actually happens – the cocktail party is cancelled. Yes, there will not be one in this episode, but some of the contestants will be going home as things begin to get a bit snippy. Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now. First things first, there was no rose ceremony last week as ABC put it off once again. The cocktail party and all of that drama took place in episode four, but Nick never sent anyone packing. So, with that, this week will start off with these ladies being eliminated: Astrid Loch Sarah Vendal From there, things will begin with all of the fun that comes with The Bachelor taping an episode in New Orleans. Reality Steve reports that the only 1-on-1 date this week will be with Rachel Lindsay, and things go much better than anyone may have imagined they would. #TheBachelor EXCLUSIVE: Go behind the scenes of @viallnicholas28‘s festive New Orlean’s date with Rachel.????????https://t.co/OVIsVkZhmV pic.twitter.com/wpDnkpiyZf — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 28, 2017 After this date of listening to some local bands, dancing in the street, and having an incredible time, some may think that Viall is closer to Lindsay than any other women. If a new report from The Hollywood Gossip is to be believed, though, it doesn’t matter because the producers are reportedly picking the winner of The Bachelor anyway. Rachel does receive a rose to stick around for a bit longer. The group date will have Nick heading to a haunted plantation with 10 of the women for Ouija board questioning, ghost stories, and dinner. There won’t be a lot of drama on this date, but Danielle M. will receive the group date rose to stay safe. At this point, the drama and chaos are ready to kick in. Fans of The Bachelor will remember that last week, Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan got into it. Of course, this meant that ABC was going to put them on the 2-on-1 date with Nick to stir things up. [Image by ABC Television Network] This date on the bayou has some tarot card reading done, but it isn’t hard to predict that Nick is in for a rough time. When all is said and done, he decides to give Corinne a rose and send Taylor home, and that doesn’t sit well with her at all. Taylor even ends up coming back to yell at Nick for the choice he made, and this may be what upsets him to the point of cancelling the cocktail party. Now, at the end of this week, there should be another rose ceremony, but it isn’t exactly known if it will happen. With the cocktail party being cancelled, ABC may end up having Nick wait until the next episode to send three more women home. If not, though, this is who will end up without a rose: Josephine Tutman Jaimi King Alexis Waters Please remember that what you read here will happen at some point, but ABC is having fun with editing this season. They’re switching things around to make fans second-guess the spoilers. It isn’t unlike the network to change things around and try to make spoiler sites seem like they are wrong. No matter what, the eliminations are going to happen at one point or another. Maybe Nick Viall is falling in love already on this season of The Bachelor or maybe the excitement and chaos of New Orleans got into his head. Either way, some may think he’s making it easier on himself by sending women home, but it is likely only getting more difficult. The contestants are getting snippy with each other and each rose is becoming that much more important as true love makes its way in. [Featured Image by ABC Television Network]