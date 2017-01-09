'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers: Some Women Reportedly Walked Off Set Over Nick Viall's Bad Behavior

Nick Viall is getting a fourth shot at finding love, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be successful. With the new season of The Bachelor in full swing, Life & Style is reporting that some of Viall’s suitors walked off set because of his rude behavior. Does this mean Viall is doomed to remain single? “The girls didn’t like him,” an insider shared. “If it was just one or two leaving, it would have made for good TV. But it was a lot of them!” Things got so bad that producers scrambled to stop the women from quitting the show altogether. Viall’s behavior was so bad that they were forced to make huge promises just to keep the season going. “Producers had to talk to the girls one-on-one,” the insider explained. “They begged them not to walk away from a promising future. They even promised them slots on “They begged them not to walk away from a promising future. They even promised them slots on Bachelor in Paradise. They did anything they could to try to convince them to come back.” What did Viall do to make the women so angry? As previously reported by Inquisitr, Viall made vulgar comments towards some of the ladies and attempted to hook up with them outside the show. Given Viall’s controversial past, this isn’t all that surprising. After all, he was caught openly ogling Danielle L.’s exposed cleavage during the premiere. The cast of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 21. [Image by ABC] “Most of the women complained he was a complete pig,” the insider continued. “He would say things like, ‘Wow, the things I could do to you,’ and ‘You have the nicest rack I’ve ever seen.’” Viall’s main goal is to find love before the season ends. Despite his attempts, sources reveal that Viall will become the most disliked Bachelor in the history of the show. “A lot of the girls thought it was torture to sit through the rose ceremonies when they weren’t interested in Nick anyway,” the insider stated. “Imagine standing there and wishing that your name doesn’t get called!” These reports have not been substantiated. A new trailer for this season of The Bachelor, however, confirmed that Viall gets slapped by at least one contestant, Josephine, this season. Was his lewd behavior the reason he got slapped across the face? While fans will have to wait and find out what really happened, Viall opened up about the slap and provided a little context behind the scene. “You’ll have to watch next week actually,” he noted. “It hurt. It was unexpected and painful…and you should watch next week to see why!” Josephine slaps Nick Viall at some point this season on ‘The Bachelor.’ [Image by ABC] Although the slap looked real, Reality Steve is reporting that it was all part of the show. In the upcoming episode of The Bachelor, Viall forces his suitors to fake dump him in front of an audience. The slap takes place during one of the scenes and wasn’t a result of Viall’s actions. Despite all the drama, Viall still has a chance at finding love this season. Although a lot can happen in the coming weeks, Viall recently told E! News that handing out his first impression rose was an easy decision. As fans will recall, Viall gave Dallas attorney Rachel the first rose this year. “I was so stressed out that night in wanting to make every woman comfortable, I was pretty nervous about that. I feel like I’m a pretty good conversationalist, but at the same time, it’s hard to kind of come up with new material and try to have authentic conversations,” Viall shared. “In defense to [the women], they’re so nervous that I’m usually the one asking the questions and talking, and with Rachel, she was so calm and so natural, very easy to talk to. I could’ve talked to her for hours that night. She made me feel comfortable and was a calming influence on me.” New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC. [Featured Image by ABC]

