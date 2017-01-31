'The Bachelor' 2017 Spoilers: Tonight, Does Nick Viall Reveal Who He Is Falling In Love With?

Nick Viall is one of those guys who many thought would never end up finding love, but then, ABC gave him his own season of The Bachelor. Tonight, he will head into episode five of the 2017 series and he is already more than halfway through the 30 women who started the journey with him. As he goes on dates in New Orleans, one particular outing appears to bring Viall closer to one woman than any others have seen him get, but is he falling love with her? Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now. For years now, Viall has not been able to win over the woman (women) of his dreams. He has landed in second place on The Bachelorette twice and Bachelor In Paradise didn’t work out so great either. Now, he has a handful of women left to choose from, and tonight, he may reveal the woman he is falling for. .@viallnicholas28 is jazzed to visit New Orleans this week! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RvH2zf8OVO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 28, 2017 On tonight’s episode, Viall heads to New Orleans with the remaining contestants and as detailed by Reality Steve, his one-on-one date starts off the show and it is with Rachel Lindsay. They head out to Cafe du Monde and even do a second line down the street with some residents of the city. Now, this date is said to go incredibly well and many eyewitnesses said the couple was extremely close and looked to really enjoy themselves. As they settled in to listen to some local New Orleans musicians, they were even closer than expected. Lindsay revealed to ET Online that she may be falling in love, but what about Viall? Has he found true love? “Rachel has been kind of a front-runner since day one. Because I have so much confidence in her, she kind of had to wait a little bit.” “She was one of the easiest ones to talk to. I love a woman who knows how to have a great conversation and just have a strong personality, and a great smile. She certainly has all of those, and today I am having a lot of fun with her.” Lindsay went on to say that their amazing date allowed her to learn much more about him and finds him to be “one of the most sincere people” that she has ever met. She can see herself falling in love with him, and Viall makes it easy for her to do that. Nick, though, won’t just toss around the words that mean so much to him and to the person that hears them. He’s going to make sure that this time around, the woman he confesses his love to is the last person that hears it. “I am certainly not in love at this point, but I think coming into this, I didn’t know if this was really going to work… I was really worried because one thing I promised myself is that I wouldn’t [just] get engaged to whatever girl ended up last. But I am more optimistic now, because there are some great women… I want to make sure that if I am lucky enough to [fall in love] with someone here, that it is something I would 100% be certain of.” Viall plans on being very careful with his words and as for Rachel Lindsay? Well, let’s just say that she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are still many other women, though, and many more dates to go on. So I’ll just drop this 2 on 1 date card right here. You guys have a great day! #TheBachelor A photo posted by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:00am PST The Bachelor is one of the ways that a lot of people end up finding the love of their life, but it simply doesn’t always work out. Then again, many leading stars on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fall in love with more than one person and they must make the difficult decision of choosing just one. While Nick Viall may not yet be ready to tell Rachel Lindsay that he is falling in love with her, you can see how gets his final rose to find out who wins his heart. [Featured Image by ABC Television Network]