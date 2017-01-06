'The Bachelor' Nick Viall Is Getting Married! But To Who? [Photos]

With one episode down and eight suitors eliminated, The Bachelor is about to get even crazier. In the next episode, Nick Viall takes twelve ladies on a special wedding shoot. That’s right, Viall and a dozen of his suitors pose for wedding pictures in next week’s installment. Who are the lucky brides? Wet Paint released a few sneak peek photos from the wedding shoot, which featured seven brides and their bridesmaids. Vanessa donned an ’80s inspired dress, complete with a lavish hairdo and headpiece. Taylor was a bit more trendy with a strapless gown while Hailey went with a rock star vibe. Sarah playfully rocked a Las Vegas and Alexis stuck to a shotgun wedding. On a more serious note, Danielle L. looked stunning in white, though Corinne landed some “Just Married” shots on Viall’s car. Now that we know who made it to the altar, who will Viall eliminate next week? According to Wet Paint, Viall has his first one-on-one date in the coming episode and wraps things up with a few group dates. Nick Vial and Corinne Olympios on Episode 2 of Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor.’ [Image by ABC] According to International Business Times, Corinne reportedly gets the first rose of the episode after exposing her breasts during the wedding shoot. On the other hand, Danielle M. scores some alone time with Viall. The pair takes a boat on Newport Beach and round out the evening with a romantic Ferris wheel ride. Viall then goes on two six-girl group outings. In the first group date, Jaimi King, Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, Elizabeth Sandoz, and Josephine Tutman had to dump Viall while an audience watched. Things apparently got weird with Liz because of her history with Viall. In the premiere of The Bachelor, Liz revealed that she actually slept with Viall this past summer during Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper’s wedding. Other contestants have since learned of their history and bring it up with Viall next week. Nick Viall and Elizabeth Sandoz [Image by ABC] Unfortunately, the sneak peek doesn’t reveal whether or not Viall will send anyone home next week. Based on the clip, it looks like fans might have to wait another week before learning who Viall boots. Even still, it sounds like Liz is in the greatest danger of being eliminated and won’t last much longer. At the same time, sources revealed that three other suitors are in danger of being eliminated. Viall reportedly sends Elizabeth W., Hailey, and Lacey packing in episode 2. That would leave Viall with 28 suitors to weed through in the coming weeks. According to Hollywood Life, Corinne is the one contestant that isn’t in danger of elimination. Apart from going topless next week, Corinne made quite the impression during the premiere and even managed to steal a kiss from Viall. “I am not a runner up and my sex abilities are definitely top notch, so tonight I’m gonna go see Nick and I’m going to have sex with him,” she said during the opener. “It’s just going to be magical. My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.” While Corinne is quickly becoming this season’s villain, Rachel is emerging as the clear frontrunner for Viall’s final rose. A successful attorney, Rachel was awarded Viall’s first impression rose in the premiere. In the season promo trailer, she was shown on a date in Finland telling Viall how he is a “rare” man. Will Rachel make it to the final four? Some of Nick’s ladies line up for their first group date on ‘The Bachelor.’ [Image by ABC] In an official press release, ABC revealed that the final suitors venture to Lapland and Finland, which strongly hints that Rachel will make it to the final stages. Fans can watch Viall hand out more roses when the next episode of The Bachelor airs Monday night on ABC. [Featured Image by ABC]

