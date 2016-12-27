'The Bachelor' Nick Viall Reveals He Is A 'One-Woman Guy' And What He Thinks About Jennifer Aniston's Final Four Prediction

Nick Viall might have 30 women fighting for his final rose on The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean finding love will be any easier. With the premiere of Season 20 right around the corner, Viall opened up about his time on the show and the challenges he faced this year. According to Buddy TV, Viall is happy about the opportunity to star on the hit show but admitted that he is a “one-woman guy.” Viall has been a part of three seasons of Bravo’s reality franchise, including two stints on The Bachelorette and one on Bachelor in Paradise. “I mean, you know, I have no complaints. I suppose it’s better, but at the same time, it’s one of those grass is always greener type of things. I’m a one-woman guy, so dating multiple women is hard.” Nick Viall and Danielle Lombard on ‘The Bachelor’ [Image by ABC] Only going after one woman is easier said than done, especially when you have 30 vying for your heart at the same time. In fact, according to Us Magazine, things reached a point where Viall broke into tears this season. For Viall, the process was made easier by the fact that most of the contestants were brand new to the game. “You know, I interestingly enough, you know, when I was asked to be The Bachelor, I felt very lucky to have met a lot of people in my life and a lot of those people were women and the ones I dated, I felt very fortunate to have them in my life,” he explained. “But as The Bachelor, I think I just wanted a clean slate. Other people I had met in my life were great, but obviously none of them I felt at that time were someone that I wanted to potentially spend the rest of my life with. And so, I was really looking forward to meeting new women and seeing where that could go.” Of course, there’s still considerable debate about whether or not Viall got engaged during the finale. When asked about an engagement, Viall revealed that the decision to tie the knot would depend on both parties involved. “I mean, if I was lucky enough to find someone and to be engaged, I think decisions like that are ones that I’ll always make with the person I’m dating or with. So that’s hard for me to answer at this point,” he shared. There’s no telling which of the 30 women will make it to the final round this season on The Bachelor. Although Viall hasn’t confirmed the identity of his final four contestants, Us Magazine reports that he pays attention to some of the predictions, especially when they come from Jennifer Aniston. “I think it’s fascinating,” Viall admitted. “It’s pretty cool that Jennifer Aniston says you’re awesome and is rooting for you, so I have no complaints. It’s a surreal thing, and it was pretty cool.” Jennifer Aniston [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images] Aniston made the comments during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in early December. The Office Christmas Party star is an avid fan of the franchise and openly admitted that she was looking forward to Viall’s run. “I really like Nick – a lot of people were iffy about Nick at the beginning,” she explained. “Let’s make him the Bachelor! He has to leave with someone.” Aniston went on to predict Viall’s final four. After looking at photos of all the contestants, the actress concluded that Corrine, Whitney, Elizabeth, and Rachel would probably make it far next season. Speaking of celebrities, Us Magazine is reporting that The Bachelor is planning on featuring a special Watch Party after the season premiere. The special will include a panel of celebrities, fans, and comedians that chat about the show. The new season of The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 2 on ABC. [Featured Image by ABC]

