'The Bachelor' Overnight Date Spoilers: Who Sleeps With Nick In The Fantasy Suite, Who Gets Dumped In Finland?

The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his final three girls head to Finland for the much-anticipated overnight dates on Week 9 (February 27). Although the episode is still several weeks away, fans can’t wait to find out really happens inside the Fantasy Suite. Who turns down the key to the Fantasy Suite, who spends the night with Nick, and who leaves the overnight dates broken-hearted just days before the final rose ceremony? Here are the latest spoilers for the overnight dates and some news about the girl who may be introduced as the next Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special (March 13). [Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 21 ahead] One week before Nick heads to the overnight dates he will spend time in the hometowns of his final four girls. Although fans will be shocked to find out she made it to the hometown dates episode, Corinne will finally get to introduce Nick to her much-talked about Nanny when he travels to Florida to meet the family of this season’s most talked-about contestant. According to Reality Steve, Nick will also travel to Dallas, Texas (Rachel Lindsay), Montreal, Canada (Vanessa Grimaldi), and Hoxie, Arkansas (Raven Gates) during the hometown dates episode that airs February 22. The rose ceremony will be must-see TV when the girls meet in New York City to find out who makes it to the final three. If Steve’s spoilers are correct, Nick will send Corinne home and take off for Finland with Raven, Rachel, and Vanessa — the three ladies who were considered front-runners early-on in the season. ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi [Image by ABC Television Network] Once the ladies arrive in Finland with Nick, viewers will see the usual round of one-on-one dates and a dinner conversation that includes the big question of the season. And no, it’s not “will you marry me?” — or at least not yet. Nick will hand a key to each girl that gives them a chance to spend more time with him in the Fantasy Suite, the place where the lead goes to get away from the cameras and presumably enjoy a night of fun under the sheets. Although there is always speculation about who the Bachelor sleeps with during the overnight dates, Nick hasn’t been shy about having sex during his previous stints on the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, so it wouldn’t be a shocker to find out that all three girls sleep with Nick in the Fantasy Suite. Before Nick was cast for Andi’s season of the Bachelorette, contestants, and leads didn’t kiss and tell about what went down while cameras weren’t rolling. But he changed that when he revealed on ABC’s live After the Final Rose special that he had sex with Andi and called her out for “making love” when she was not in love with him. We won’t know for sure if one of the girls turns down the key to the Fantasy Suite, but Reality Steve states that it’s likely that all three girls spend the night with Nick. Whether they have sex or not won’t be known unless one of the girls — or Nick — talks about it publicly, but producers have taken to showing a morning after scene in recent seasons, so Bachelor fans will have a good idea as to what went on the night before when the episode airs. ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall and Rachel Lindsay [Image by ABC Television Network] So, who goes home and which two ladies move on to the final rose ceremony? Spoilers indicate that Nick sends Texas lawyer Rachel Lindsay home at the end of the overnight dates episode, but it won’t be the last time fans see her. Rachel will appear on the upcoming The Bachelor: Women Tell All special and it won’t be a big surprise to see her up in the hot seat discussing her heartbreak with host Chris Harrison. And according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the beautiful Texas lawyer is a frontrunner to become the next Bachelorette, so ABC may finally face its diversity issue and cast the first black lead. Raven’s elimination during the overnights leaves Vanessa and Raven as the two girls who make it to the finale and spoilers point to Vanessa as the winner of Nick’s final rose. Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. [Featured Image by ABC Television Network]