'The Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios May Be The Craziest Villain Ever! Inside Her Devious Plans To Win Nick's Heart

From popping her top to bragging about her family’s multi-million dollar company, The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios definitely knows how to get Nick Viall’s attention. But is Olympios the craziest contestant to ever grace the hit reality show? And how will she win Viall’s heart? Taking your top off on the first date definitely qualifies as crazy, especially when it’s done on national TV. According to Thrillist, however, there are several reasons why Olympios’ actions aren’t as crazy as they seem. After all, she did win one of Viall’s date roses, so her antics are obviously paying off. Olympios shed her top during the most recent episode of The Bachelor. The incident happened during a wedding-themed group date. While some of the suitors donned wedding dresses for Viall, Olympios rocked a string bikini and jumped into a pool. Corinne made sure to take Nick’s shirt off before losing her own top on ‘The Bachelor.’ [Image by ABC] Viall didn’t hesitate to join a topless Olympios in the pool. The other contestants were clearly unimpressed by the move, but Entertainment Weekly reports that Viall later gifted Olympios with a rose. And not to worry, despite losing her top, Olympios explained her family would still be proud. “I’m just so happy. Today was just a dream come true. I stepped out of my comfort zone, many different times and angles. Dad would be proud, even though I was naked. He would be proud.” As if taking her top off isn’t enough, People reports that Olympios is accepting her role as a villain this season on The Bachelor. This includes openly making out with Viall and making sure the rest of the ladies know about it. In fact, Olympios spent a lot of time talking about Viall’s skills as a kisser, not to mention constantly stealing the attention. Between making out with Viall and exposing her boobs, Olympios also isn’t afraid to talk about the family business. While she claims that she “runs a multi-million dollar company,” Olympios has been pretty mum on the details. As it turns out, Olympios’ family runs a company called Armor Garage that specializes in flooring products and epoxy coatings. The verdict is still out on the net worth of Armor Garage, though Us Magazine is reporting that Olympios doesn’t run the company. Instead, the Bachelor villain works in the sales department. She also has experience in the music industry and has appeared in videos for Akon, DJ Khaled, and Pitbull. Corinne has tried to manipulate most of Nick’s time since they met on the premiere of Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor.’ [Image by ABC] Of course, Olympios had an easy upbringing. She was raised in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and has been a fan of reality TV since high school. During the season premiere, Olympios even admitted that she was raised with a nanny in the house and that the nanny still looks after her at 24-years-old. Following a bit of backlash on social media, Olympios took to Twitter to defend the family nanny. “Everyone needs to relax. Raquel is part of my family so calling her a housekeeper or cleaning lady is disrespectful.” Even Viall is warming up to the idea of having a nanny around. “While I certainly appreciate the potential red flags of a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought to myself, ‘Huh, what are the benefits?’” he said. “If this works out, do I also get the nanny?” Whether or not Olympios’ tactics will work is yet to be seen. If Olympios does win over Viall’s heart, she has a few stipulations for their relationship. “I need him to be very supportive of me, I need him to be very hands-on in the relationship and caring, and I need him to love dogs,” Olympios explained, adding that her potential husband cannot get “really, really drunk all the time.” New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC. Tell us! Do you think Corinne is a good match for Nick this season on The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by ABC]

