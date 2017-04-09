'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Caroline Gets Between Thomas & Sally, Will Katie Snag Eric?

After another eventful week on The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers tease yet more stunning plot twists, life-changing revelations, and the possible return of a long-lost character. The Bold and the Beautiful capped off the previous week with Sally (Courtney Hope) caught between her love and her family. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Katie (Heather Tom) were in a standoff over Eric (John McCook) and his right to know about his wife’s affair with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Ridge, on the other hand, was still trying to keep Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) from walking away. On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to make things right w/ Brooke as he proposes. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/NbvnhIWsgt pic.twitter.com/Vy7C1bssVK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 5, 2017 So which couples are breaking up and which ones are getting back together? Here are the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 10 to April 14. Monday, April 10 According to the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps.com, Thomas (Pierson Fodé) will be blindsided by Sally making a sudden change in their plans. The Spectras, meanwhile, will be profiting from their spying on Forrester Creations. As for the tangled web of deceit that swiftly unraveled in Australia, well, it’s about to get even more twisted. Katie has Quinn trapped and will definitely be leveraging what she knows about the latter’s affair with Ridge to get what she wants: Eric. On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn continues to lie to Eric. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/E3W8SRXWVs pic.twitter.com/3AywMAnfdF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 6, 2017 Over the years, Katie has been at the mercy of her sisters and the various men she’s been with. Now, the character seems on the verge of a metamorphosis and Quinn better watch out. But will she succeed in snaring Eric for herself? Or will Quinn and Ridge somehow manage to keep their secret under wraps? Based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from TVOvermind, Ridge will be using Brooke’s past misdeeds to get her to keep quiet about his affair. If so, Brooke could coerce Katie into keeping Eric in the dark. But will Katie let her sister stop her from going after what she wants? Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie tortures Quinn w/ information that could destroy her marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/FjLDF1Actp pic.twitter.com/20R45USrLc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 5, 2017 Tuesday, April 11 After Sally breaks up with Thomas, the two turn to their respective families for support. Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from CBS indicate that Bill (Don Diamont) will be instructing Jarrett (Andrew Collins) to pen a scathing review of the upcoming Spectra fashion show. Wednesday, April 12 In the midst of the ongoing hullabaloo, RJ (Anthony Turpel) tells Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) that he will always be there to support her. Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes the opportunity to remind Sally about what she just sacrificed. Thursday, April 13 Bill, who’s all about profit, makes CJ (Mick Cain) a big offer for the Spectra Fashions building. Meanwhile, spoilers for next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Sally will work with Shirley (Patrika Darbo) to keep Coco away from the new designs for their hot new line. Friday, April 14 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise a fast-paced episode in which the Spectras run around preparing for the fashion show that could make or break Spectra Fashions. The company’s fate is in serious jeopardy, especially now that Bill is making progress in his plans for the building. On the Friday episode, he will inform Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about his scheme. And somewhere in the midst of all this, Coco will learn a hard-to-swallow truth while Thomas will be sidelined by a betrayal. Will the latter have something to do with the possible return of one of his former flames? PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week Apr 10-14… Thomas is blindsided by Sally when she makes an abrupt change in plans. https://t.co/6XRB51Cx9z pic.twitter.com/vcGfRyR5lD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2017 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Celebrity Dirty Laundry suggest that Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) could return to the CBS drama soon. Caroline has been linked with a bunch of Forrester men, including Thomas and Ridge. Her return could thus throw a wrench in a couple of (already problematic) current romances: Brooke and Ridge (and Quinn), and Sally and Thomas. Caroline could show up in Los Angeles just as Thomas learns that Sally stole Forrester Creations’ latest designs. If so, she’ll be back just in time to comfort him — and steal him away from Sally. Next week on B&B, all isn’t fair in love and fashion. Brace yourself for a showstopping week! #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.