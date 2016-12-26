'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Liam Gets Vocal Over Steffy And Wyatt, Brooke Sets A Wedding Date As Bill Battles For Her, And Things Get Steamy For Quinn And Ridge

There are juicy moments on the way during the week of December 26, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Brooke and Ridge are engaged, but Bill is determined to woo her back. Steffy is now the CEO of Forrester Creations, working alongside Wyatt, but Liam is concerned about the situation and isn’t holding back in sharing his feelings about it. Quinn and Eric are happily married, but she’s facing intense pushback from his family and there are plenty of complications on the way. Bill and Brooke had an emotional conversation about her engagement and the fact that their own plans fell apart, and he made it clear that he is not giving up on her. Despite that, Bold and Beautiful spoilers from We Love Soaps note that decisions about the wedding, including a date, will be made quite quickly this week. Bill will continue to make it clear that he expects to marry Brooke himself rather than see her marry Ridge, and something will transpire that helps to reinforce his position on the matter. Ridge had a bizarre interaction with Quinn while she was naked in the outdoor shower she had made at the Forrester house, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that he will tell Liam about the encounter. Viewers will see him crossing paths with her during Monday’s show and she will push his buttons about whether any woman has managed to put him in his place before. As the week continues, Ridge will work to turn the tables on her and Liam will watch apparently in awe as he shakes things up. Will Quinn fall for Ridge’s antics on ‘Bold and Beautiful’? [Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock] According to Soap Central, Quinn will take over for a sick model in a show, but she slips and twists her ankle. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Ridge will step in to help her, and he uses the situation to manipulate her and try to seduce her as a way to push her out of Eric’s life. In addition, the two are said to end up in a steam room together, naked, and Ivy will see them together. Wyatt is now running public relations for Forrester Creations, and he will once again be working on plans to make Steffy a household name. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will be quite vocal in noting that he thinks this strategy is a mistake and he believes that the plan will make Steffy look bad as she tackles the role of CEO. There will be talk between Liam and Wyatt about how Wyatt’s love for Steffy is different than his brother’s, and Liam will be frustrated in watching the two work together successfully as a team. Liam will make new demands to Wyatt regarding his interference in his relationship with Steffy and Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will push back against his brother. He’ll accuse his brother of manipulating Steffy and not wanting her to succeed, and soon she will need to get creative in some sense to break some bad news to her love. Will Steffy listen to her new love or her estranged husband on ‘Bold and Beautiful’? [Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images] Eric will talk with his granddaughter about his expectations of her in her new role and Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that she will be facing some difficult challenges right away in her new role with the company. There is no new episode airing on Friday, but it sounds as if the shows airing Monday through Thursday will be packed with plenty of intense scenes. Can Ridge manage to drive a wedge between Quinn and Eric with his new strategy? Will Liam’s concerns end up pushing Steffy back to Wyatt despite his efforts to ensure otherwise? Will Brooke ultimately marry Ridge or does Bill have a true shot at winning her back? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will get intense this week and fans will not want to miss where things head next. [Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]

