'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Quinn Opens Up To Ivy, Liam's Frustrations Over Steffy's Decision Grow, And Ridge Pressures Eric

Things are really heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful and spoilers tease that there is plenty more drama on the way. Ridge is determined to push Quinn away from Eric and Forrester Creations, but he is taking some big risks in trying to get his way. Steffy has moved out of the house with Liam and Wyatt is anxious to see if this will provide an opportunity for him to woo her back, and Ivy is speaking up about some questions she has regarding the recent steam room incident. Where are things headed in the January 5 show and the next few episodes? Ivy confronted Quinn about the steam room incident, asking if anything happened with Ridge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that this discussion will continue during Thursday’s show as Quinn insists that she has not betrayed Eric and she is adamant that she never will. The two women will continue to discuss the situation and SheKnows Soaps reveals that Quinn will really open up to Ivy about everything that’s been going on lately. Quinn may insist that she would never betray Eric, but viewers have seen that she has definitely gotten flustered by Ridge’s antics and he is having exactly the impact on her he’d hoped for. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that Ivy will ask her friend to look her in the eyes and swear that she has no feelings for her stepson, and everybody will be curious to see where this heads next. Will Ridge’s schemes work on ‘Bold and Beautiful’? [Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images] While Ridge is determined to take down his stepmother and push her away from Eric and the family company, Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will approach Eric once again to discuss the CEO position. He’ll try to convince his father to make a change and he will insist that Quinn is trouble. However, it sounds as if he won’t make any progress on this front. Eric pressured Steffy to move out from Liam’s place, dangling a big paycheck in front of her and insisting that living with Liam before her divorce from Wyatt was finalized was a bad move for her image. She has moved into Thomas’ loft for now, although Eric tried to convince her to move into the Forrester mansion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that she will be talking with Liam during Thursday’s show, working to convince him that she’s moving back in with him as soon as her divorce from Wyatt is final. Liam is certainly struggling in the wake of this decision and he is desperate to get Steffy to see how much Quinn is influencing all of these moves. As Liam pleads with Steffy to see through all of this, Eric will be talking with Wyatt and expressing his hope that Wyatt will be able to reunite with Steffy and experience the same kind of love that he now has with Quinn. Where do things head from here? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that during Friday’s show, Wyatt, Quinn, and Eric will team up for a talk with Steffy. They will have some thoughts to share about her future, and there is no doubt that this will involve a plan that ultimately links her CEO position to a future with Wyatt. Liam isn’t giving up, though, and he’ll approach Ridge once again about the plan to take down their shared nemesis. However, Soap Central reveals that Ridge’s plan may ultimately backfire on them. Can Bill win back Brooke on ‘B&B’? [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Heading into the shows coming up next week and beyond, Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that Brooke will end up heading to Italy and Bill will show up there and try to win her back. Bill will not be giving up on Brooke, and viewers have a hunch that his pursuit of her may soon succeed in part due to Ridge’s distraction with his family and company issues. Rick is unhappy with the changes at Forrester and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that he and Ridge may soon face off with one another to try to snag the CEO position. There’s more drama involving Liam, Steffy, and Wyatt on the way, and things will get heated when a new portrait of Steffy is unveiled at the Forrester mansion. Will Ridge’s schemes work? Can Liam hold onto his relationship with Steffy or will his determination ultimately push her back to Wyatt? What comes next for Bill and Brooke? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things are going to be quite intense over the next few shows and fans will not want to miss any of the action. [Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

