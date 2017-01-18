'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Quinn Urges Ridge To Come Clean To Eric, Will The Former Enemies Make A Pact to Keep the Secret?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in the next few weeks. Quinn doesn’t want their kiss to complicate her marriage to Eric (John McCook), so she urges Ridge to tell his dad about it.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge isn’t ready to do that just yet, as he knows that his dad will be upset with him. Instead, Ridge comes up with another plan — he suggests they keep their kiss a secret and vow to tell no one about it. Will Quinn agree to Ridge’s kiss pact? According to the Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday’s episode, Quinn assumes that her stepson is going to tell his father all about their unexpected smooch. Quinn seems worried about how her husband will react to the news. She hopes that it won’t destroy the trust in her marriage. To Quinn’s surprise, Ridge doesn’t want to tell Eric the truth. He has another idea that could benefit them both. He proposes they keep the secret between them, vowing not to tell anyone. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the secret could destroy both of them. Of course, Quinn will agree to his terms and hopes that she can trust him to keep the kiss between them. New Y&B! Devon is released from the hospital/Quinn and Ridge take a business trip together https://t.co/YWMMs5UHvL #YR #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/25q8qaT5l6 — Y and B Podcast (@YandBPodcast) January 17, 2017 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn asks that Ridge doesn’t tell anyone about their kiss and work with her to try to get the Forrester family to accept her as Eric’s wife. He agrees it will be difficult with her history with Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton), but will tell her it’s worth a try. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn has felt for quite some time if she could get Ridge on her side, the whole family would accept her. As part of their deal, Ridge tells Steffy and Thomas (Pierson Fode) Quinn did a great job representing Forrester Creations, and he wants to acknowledge her contribution to the company. Thomas and Steffy appeared shocked to hear their father give Quinn any credit. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will question what caused his sudden change of heart about Quinn. Will they suspect that something happened between them in San Francisco? #BoldandBeautiful Spoilers: Ridge and Quinn Kiss – Will Eric Forrester Catch His Wife And Son?https://t.co/8VuR5P9EKc pic.twitter.com/1HwrC8Dekh — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 12, 2017 According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, at some point, Ridge will tell someone about what happened with Quinn. Apparently, the person he tells may find the juicy tidbit useful to use against Quinn. The spoilers suggest that he may tell Katie (Heather Tom) about the kiss, and admit that he is having a hard time getting her out of his mind. Katie will jump to the conclusion that Ridge has fallen for his stepmother and urge him to tell his father about it. Of course, Katie may want to destroy Quinn after all the friction between them. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will tell her that he cannot tell his dad about it and make her promise to keep the secret between them. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn has made it perfectly clear that she doesn’t want the kiss to jeopardize her marriage. She married an exceptional man who loves her unconditionally. He knew her faults and married her anyway. She refuses to give that up. According to the January 23 issue of Soap Opera Digest, the only option is to agree to Ridge’s terms and keep the secret between them. Do you sense sparks between Quinn and Ridge? #BoldandBeautiful @iamthorstenkaye pic.twitter.com/O5DyPY62m9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2017 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be upset to hear that Ridge, his ally in getting rid of Quinn, is suddenly singing her praises. He will wonder why he changed his mind about her and suggested something did happen in San Francisco. Of course, Ridge will deny his claim. The problem with secrets on the Bold and the Beautiful is they usually don’t stay buried long. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. [Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Getty Images]