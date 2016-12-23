'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge And Quinn Have An 'Intense Moment'— Will She Cheat On Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful teases tense moments are ahead for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). They have spent months hating each other and finding every way possible to discredit each other. A new report from the January 2 issue of Soap Opera Digest states that Ridge flirts with Quinn and as shocking as it sounds — they have an intense connection. Will Quinn take the bait and cheat on Eric (John McCook) with his son, Ridge? Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/V3zwVhT1tP — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) December 23, 2016 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that when Ridge flirted with Quinn, it threw her for a loop. Little does she know, he only flirted with her as part of his plan to get her out of his family’s lives for good. Ridge believes that if he can get her to “cross the line” with him, it will force his dad to admit that he made a huge mistake marrying her. “This flirtiness does take Quinn by surprise,” Rena Sofer said. “When she was in the [outsoor] shower [last week], and Ridge walked up to Quinn, and she didn’t put a towel on, her opinion was, ‘This is my house and my shower You didn’t ask to come over. You didn’t let us know.You’re sneaking around, and once you saw me naked, don’t you think you should have backed away’ She was not coming from a place of look at my sexy body, look at me.” On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge threatens Quinn that her relationship with Eric will not last. WATCH: https://t.co/vm9MUL0CNN pic.twitter.com/X20CZJG6rf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2016 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease the connection happens when a model calls in sick for a dress fitting and Ridge asks his step-mom to fill in for her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that things get hot between them and they share an intense moment. “Quinn has no desire to leave Eric and is not interested in losing the new life she’s worked so hard to build. Ridge has been the sworn enemy for so long, so when he asked her for a favor, she felt delighted and hopeful that he was starting to accept her as his father’s wife. “ According to Soap Opera Spy, Ridge has always been the one who controlled the Forrester family. When he asked her for a favor, she thought that if she could win him over, maybe she could win the whole family over too. Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge witnesses an unexpected side of Quinn he’s never seen before. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IAkyUHqP4Y pic.twitter.com/M1SqbHznta — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2016 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that during an intimate fitting, Ridge has his hands all over Quinn’s body and is being very nice to her. It confused her, and she isn’t sure what to make of his sudden change of heart. “She doesn’t want him to touch her in any kind of romantic sense, but at the same time, she doesn’t want him to continue to hate her either,” Bold and the Beautiful star, Rena Sofer revealed. “They engage in some banter and it’s not as toxic as it has been in the past, which is a nice change in Quinn’s mind.” Fans Voted they would not like to see #Ridge and #Quinn Hook-Up…#BoldandBeautiful #QUIDGE pic.twitter.com/mumWmx05nz — B&BFansPolls (@BBfanspolls) December 21, 2016 After Ridge finishes the dress, Quinn steps down off the pedestal and twists her ankle. Ridge helps her by icing her ankle for her and offers to give her a foot massage. “When Ridge shows her some kindness and compassion, it catches Quinn off guard. She isn’t sure what to make of it,” Sofer explained. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Quinn isn’t interested in cheating on Eric but felt a connection with Ridge. At this point, Quinn isn’t sure how Ridge feels about her, and it begins to consume her. The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge will sleep with Quinn? If so, how will Eric react when he discovers the forbidden encounter? The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

