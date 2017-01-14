'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge And Quinn Kiss, Liam Gives Steffy An Ultimatum, And Eric Cheats With Katie?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 16. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) lock lips, which brings on a variety of emotions for them both. Liam (Scott Clifton) gives Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) an ultimatum, forcing her to turn her back on Wyatt forever. Eric (John McCook) convinces Katie (Heather Tom) to “hang out” with him at the mansion while Quinn’s away on the business trip. It looks like a great week ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge And Quinn Kiss On the Bold and the Beautiful’s Friday episode, Quinn figured out Ridge’s plan to sabotage her marriage and called him out. She told him that she planned on going to Eric to expose his plan so he would know what his son was doing behind his back. Ridge and Quinn exchange a few heartfelt comments, expressing their raw feelings about each other. While they are not fond of each other, the act of being so honest prompted a bond they couldn’t explain. It leads to a weak moment in which they embrace each other for a passionate kiss. According to the January 23 issue of Soap Opera Digest, their connection is not sexual in nature. It comes after Quinn is completely honest with Ridge about her past. The kiss was a moment of compassion and could change the way they see each other in the future. Will the kiss compromise Quinn’s marriage to Eric? Will she still tell Eric about Ridge’s scheme? Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/ePsnPTk9Rx — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 13, 2017 Liam Refuses To Share Steffy With Wyatt Anymore The Bold and the Beautiful promo revealed that Liam issued Steffy an ultimatum about his brother, Wyatt. For months now, he’s has been patient with her while she tried to make up her mind about which brother she wanted to be with. She struggled to decide because they are both good people and she didn’t want to hurt either of their feelings. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate this week; she will have to make another decision. Liam demands she tell Wyatt that their marriage is over (with no chance of repair) and move back in with him immediately. The #Caridge & #Batie divorces were over in 3 days but this #Statt divorce is taking 100 years. @BandB_CBS why?? #BoldandBeautiful #EndStatt pic.twitter.com/CQhNXlrl3S — QueenSteffyBnB1 (@TheQueenSteffy) January 13, 2017 The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will likely honor Liam’s request because on January 24, her divorce to Wyatt is finalized. Steffy has stated that she feels bad that Wyatt is hurting, but she has to do what makes her happy. Last week, Steffy said that she doesn’t think Wyatt will be single long. The fact that the Bold and the Beautiful writers refer to Steffy and Liam as “star-crossed lover” tells the viewers that they will soon be broken up by something. Do you think Steffy and Liam will make it to the altar? Eric Asks Katie To Spend Time Alone With Him The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric will invite Kate to spend time with him alone while Quinn is away with Ridge. Of course, Katie isn’t sure if that’s a good idea, considering the way his wife reacted the last time she spent time with him without her permission. The spoilers indicate that Eric convinces Katie to stay with him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Quinn finds out and becomes a thorn in Katie’s side, prompting another fight between them. Will Eric cheat on Quinn with Katie this week? How will Quinn react when she discovers that Katie was in her home when she was out of town? The Bold and the Beautiful fans, what storyline are you most excited to see during the week of January 16? The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. [Fatured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]

