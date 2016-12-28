'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge's Schemes Regarding Quinn Continue, Steffy Faces Pressure From Eric, And Nicole Struggles With Her Split From Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday’s episode indicate that Ridge will take his games a step further with Quinn and Liam will seemingly be stunned by what he sees. Eric will be having a chat with Steffy regarding his expectations now that she is running Forrester Creations and struggling to balance things between Liam and Wyatt, and previews detail that there is a bit with Nicole on the way as well. What else can viewers expect as this week continues? Ridge is still determined to see Quinn away from Eric and out of Forrester Creations and he is shifting his plans a bit in terms of how he thinks he can make it happen. There was a strange encounter between the two recently as she was naked in a new outdoor shower she had installed, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that he will use this interaction as a base to turn the tables on her. Will Quinn remain loyal to her husband or be distracted by Ridge on ‘Bold and Beautiful’? [Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock] There have already been some fairly charged moments between Ridge and Quinn since the shower incident and there are about to be more. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that during Wednesday’s episode, the two will cross paths once again and Ridge will be taking things a step further than what he did when Quinn hurt her ankle while modeling for him. We Love Soaps notes that this interaction will be quite the sight to behold and Liam will be stunned as he sees it all play out. While Ridge is working on Quinn in ways that could ultimately tear her apart from Eric, for now, the newlyweds remain a united front. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that she will talk with her husband about Wyatt and how hard it is on him to watch his wife head home to another man every night. She is determined to see Steffy back with Wyatt, and Eric supports that desire, but so far, Steffy remains with Liam. However, there have been some intense moments between Wyatt and Liam over Steffy this week as their visions for how she should be portrayed as CEO of Forrester Creations clash. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric will have a chat with his granddaughter about what he expects from her as CEO, but he will also be talking to Steffy about the promises she made to Wyatt in becoming his wife. Nicole opens up about the hurt she’s endured from Zende on ‘Bold and Beautiful’ [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] Nicole broke things off with Zende after finding him with Sasha, and little has been seen of the trio in recent episodes. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Nicole will be back in the mix of things, talking with someone about how she knows her relationship with Zende is over and about how much it continues to hurt. He had pleaded with her to marry him, but his attempts to smooth things over didn’t work and while some wonder if she may find a way to forgive him, for now, they remain apart. As the week continues, spoilers share that Steffy will have to break some bad news to Liam and viewers will be curious to see if she really can stay the course with this reunion despite all of the pressure she’s under to reunite with Wyatt. Soap Central teases that Ridge will pull out all of the stops and work on seducing Quinn in an effort to drive a wedge between her and Eric, and the two will end up in a steam room together, naked. As it happens, Ivy will see the two there together and this could stir up a bit of drama. Will Ridge be able to accomplish his twisted plan when it comes to Quinn or will she manage to turn the tables on him and keep her relationship with Eric strong? Can Steffy handle working with Wyatt and living with Liam as she adjusts to her new role at Forrester Creations? What comes next for Nicole as she works on letting go of her feelings for Zende? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that there is plenty more drama ahead and viewers cannot wait to see where things head next. [Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]

