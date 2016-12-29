‘The Flash’ Season 3 Episode 10: Barry And Iris Sex Scene? Wally West As Kid Flash And More

The Flash Season 3 Episode 10 airs Tuesday, January 24th on CW and it looks like its going to be an explosive episode. Many fans are wondering if Iris and Barry have finally had sex as the promo for episode 10 features a bare-chested Barry Allen in bed with Iris. Also, it looks like Wally West has come into his own as Kid Flash and may actually be faster than Barry. It has taken about three seasons of The Flash for Barry and Iris to officially be together; therefore, some fans are demanding some on-screen action between the two lovebirds. In a discussion with TVLine, co-showrunner Aaron Helbing does not confirm or deny whether Iris and Barry go at it onscreen or offscreen when asked if the lovemaking has already happened. “That’s open to anybody’s interpretation,” Helbing hedged. “They’re two consenting adults who love each other, so….” In the midseason finale, Barry and Jay Garrick figured out how to get rid of Savitar by throwing the box containing the philosopher’s stone into the speed force. It turned out that this Is not a good idea as Barry goes five months into the future and witnesses the self-titled “god of speed” kill Iris. The good news is that it gives Barry and the team time to prevent that future from taking place and Jay Garrick assures Barry that the future is not written in stone. In Episode 9 of The Flash Savitar brags that he is “holding the power of life and death over all” The Flash and his friends and claims to know their ” fears and weaknesses, and destinies.” Savitar prophesizes that one will “betray” Barry, that “one shall fall,” and one “shall suffer a fate worse than death.” ‘The Flash’ Season 3: Who Is Savitar? Every Clue We Have About The God Of Speed’s True Identity https://t.co/yWUlu81Mzx — ⚡️Flashy Fandom⚡️ (@gustinfangirls) December 25, 2016 While Barry may be able to save Iris, many fans suspect that someone will die in her place. It is unclear what suffering a fate worse than death means and who in Team Flash is destined to die. The promo for The Flash Episode 10 previews Barry and the team working diligently on stopping the near future that he saw. There is not doubt that Barry will do everything in his power to save Iris. The episode is titled “Borrowing Problems from The Future,” which indicates what Barry witnessed in five months time being the main theme. A consistent theme in The Flash is that time will find a way of replacing the thing you try and change. Therefore, someone must die in place of Iris and sometimes things get worse as we saw with Flashpoint. Wally West is going to go against Jared Morillo also known as Plunder and proves his skill as a speedster. It seems like Flash and Kid Flash will have a rocky start as a duo but work things out later on. So, who else is anticipating the rest of The Flash season 3? ⚡️ Why isn’t it just playing already!? pic.twitter.com/Dm2iTgDlxH — The Impact (@The_Impact_) December 26, 2016 Killer Frost condition seems to be getting worse as the short promo focuses on her eyes. While her powers are very effective, she loses some of her morality every time she uses it and perhaps she will be the one to “betray” Barry as Savitar predicts someone on the team would. Barry Allen is notoriously stubborn and has tried to fix the timeline several times despite being warned not to. Cisco is also learning how to vibe and may help Flash manipulate the timeline without the same side effects. He may also help Barry go into the future, rather than the past. The promo also features a serious Harrison Wells, which suggest that it may not be the fun-loving HR and Harrison Wells from Earth 2 Is back to help Team Flash defeat Savitar. The Flash Season 3 Episode 10 returns to CW on January 24th, 2017. What are your predictions? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]

