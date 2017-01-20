'The Flash’ Season 3: Returning Cast Members, Episode 10 Extended Trailer

The Flash Season 3 returns from it’s mid-season break on the 24th January at 8 pm on CW and Team Flash is going to address Savitar’s prophecy, leaving the events of Flashpoint behind them. There are also some surprising cast members who have announced their return in Season 3 of The Flash. Episode 10 “Borrowing Problems From The Future” extended trailer entails H.R giving a toast to Barry and Iris. However, Barry is haunted by his glimpse into the future where he witnessed Savitar murder Iris. In Episode 9 before the Christmas break, Barry and Iris moved in together and Savitar was thrown into the speed force as Jay Garrick advised. The trailer shows that Iris can sense something is troubling Barry and he eventually confesses that he saw Savitar kill her only a few months into the future. Team Flash works diligently to prevent Iris from dying and it seems like Caitlyn is struggling to control her inner Killer Frost. Cisco is also seen vibing Barry into the future, which seems to be part of their plan. Wally West also partner’s up with Barry as Kid Flash and it seems like he is ready to become a full-time speedster. In the extended clip, Iris selflessly proclaims “my future isn’t the only one that needs to change,” which hints that Team Flash is not taking Savitar’s prophecy lightly and many of the team’s members are in some form of danger. Ronnie Raymond LIVES! Robbie Amell is going to return to #TheFlash this season https://t.co/srIHqKIiUu via @EW pic.twitter.com/KTh81UyWnO — Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) January 14, 2017 Other than the explosive trailer, there are two returning cast members to get excited about. Robbie Amell making a comeback as Ronnie Raymond aka Firestorm, according to Entertainment Weekly. It is unclear at this point how he will return; however, considering the multiverse world of The Flash and the numerous doppelgangers, fans can take a wild guess. Ok, hate to tease you but now I can say it: I’m coming back on #TheFlash Photo credit @HarveyHouseP @SpencerAHarvey @lloydharvey pic.twitter.com/Cu7POAZ5IW — Rick Cosnett (@RickCosnett) January 16, 2017 Rick Cosnett who plays Eddie Thawne also announced that he will return in Season 3 of The Flash. Eddie was Joe’s partner and Iris love interest. He eventually sacrificed himself to stop the Reverse Flash Eobard Thawne who is a direct bloodline descendant of Eddie. There are no details as to how these characters will make a comeback; however, Barry messing with the timeline again may also have something to do with it. The synopsis for The Flash Season 3 Episode 10 is as follows, according to Screen Crush: “BARRY FIGHTS FOR IRIS — Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate. Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job.” It will be interesting to see how much Plunder plays a role in the events in the future. When Barry went into the future, there was a news broadcast referencing Plunder. How will Team Flash stop Savitar. It seems as though there were completely out matched even with the help of Jay Garrick. Some fans theorized that Harrison Wells returns from Earth 2 to help Barry as the serious looking Wells in the trailer is in fact not the fun loving H.R of Season 3. It seems like Julian may become a member of Team Flash now that he knows Barry’s secret and his feeling have changed towards meta-humans. Some fans suspect that someone in Team Flash will die is Iris’s place if they succeed. Do you think Team Flash will save Iris? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Katie Yu/The CW]