'The Legend Of The Blue Sea' Episode 14 Air Date Delayed, To Feature Lee Min Ho And Jun Ji Hyun Special Episode Instead

The Legend Of The Blue Sea fans might be disappointed to know that episode 14 of the hit Korean mermaid drama will not be airing on its original schedule this week. The series is expected to feature a “movie-like” special episode instead. In a recent announcement by SBS, it was revealed that The Legend Of The Blue Sea will not broadcast its 14th episode originally scheduled on December 29. The timeslot will be occupied a special episode instead that will showcase the relationship between Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s relationship. 12/21/16 #LegendOfTheBlueSea Part 7 OST by Ken of #VIXX https://t.co/dYmoHVmwEE #푸른바다의전설 pic.twitter.com/c16ZM1EqhH — Legend of Blue Sea (@Legendofbluesea) December 21, 2016 According to Soompi, the special chapter will put together infamous scenes from the first 13 episodes of The Legend Of The Blue Sea that will give viewers a recap of how Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s relationship progressed to what they currently have. In addition, the said episode is considered to be a director’s cut version of the hit drama. A representative from SBS released an official statement regarding the sudden broadcast change. “We’ve created a special episode that will summarize the first half of the drama so that viewers can enjoy it like a movie before the second half of the drama kicks off. The staff will do their best for the remainder of the drama to create a top-notch production every episode.” In addition, The Legend Of The Blue Sea is also expected to undergo major development in its storyline. In the upcoming episodes, fans can expect to see more of Lee Min Ho’s character, Heo Jun Jae, and his relationship with his step-brother, Heo Chi Hyun (Lee Ji Hoon). Fans can also look forward to Heo Jun Jae and Shim Cheong’s (Jun Ji Hyun) progressing love story that transcends time. As cited by the same source, the next chapters of The Legend Of The Blue Sea will also feature the danger Shim Cheong will be facing from the hands of Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il) as well the characters’ “abilities to see their past lives.” 12/28/16 #LegendOfTheBlueSea #Episode13 – #KimDamRyeong tried to save #ShimCheong – SC hug him and also push the arrow to herself pic.twitter.com/TmwXOVP7m8 — Legend of Blue Sea (@Legendofbluesea) December 28, 2016 Meanwhile, The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 13 will show more of Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s sweet moments together as their relationship develops further. In a preview, Shim Chung can be seen lying on a bed with Joon Heo Jae and not in the attic where she usually sleeps. The two looks cozy with each other while sharing a romantic moment together. However, their romance might be cut short once again as Ma Dae Young returns with a vengeance to Shim Chung and Joon Heo Jae. Despite being worried, Joon Heo Jae promised Shim Chung that he will protect her no matter what and will not allow history to repeat itself in their love story. The episode is also full of unexpected twists and turns. The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 13 will feature Cha Si Ah (Shin Hye Sun) visiting Joon Heo Jae in his house. She tagged along Moo Yoo Ran (Na Young Hee) who happens to be the biological mother of Lee Min Ho’s character. The lady was taken aback upon entering the house, leading to Cha Si Ah suspect that something fishy is going on. Sure enough, she saw a framed photograph of a young Joon Heo Jae and his mother, Moo Yoo Ran. Will Lee Min Ho’s character finally meet his biological mother? The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 13 airs tonight to be followed by the “movie-like” special chapter tomorrow, December 29. The series’ episode 14 will be broadcasted on January 4, 2017. Check out Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend Of The Blue Sea trailer below. [Featured Image by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx