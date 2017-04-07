'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: 'Vampire Diaries' Crossover Scene Revealed, Mikaelsons Return To Save Hope

In the previous episode of The Originals Season 4, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) chased out the Mikaelsons out of New Orleans. Fortunately, the family will not leave town for a long time. The Originals Season 4 spoilers hint that there’s a huge threat which is after Hope (Summer Fontana). Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will do what it takes to ensure her daughter’s safety even if it means asking help from Marcel. The ominous supernatural force in New Orleans is set on haunting the children in town and this could mean forming alliances with unexpected forces. United Front Klaus (Joseph Morgan) finally woke up and The Originals Season 4 Episode 3 featured a touching reunion between father and son. Now, there is an evil presence in New Orleans which is strong enough to force Marcel, the Mikaelsons, and Vincent to unite. Klaus and Hope have some catching up to do. Tonight at 8/7c. #TheOriginals pic.twitter.com/KGreSUv8nq — Originals Writers (@OGsWriters) March 31, 2017 Marcel may not be the first choice when it comes to saving Hope but he agrees to help. Vincent will be there to help Hope but the looming threat will make it necessary for the Mikaelsons to look out for the child too. In an interview with one publication, The Originals executive producer Michael Narducci explained how dangerous the situation is and why the Mikaelsons need to stick around. “Complications arise and it’s going to become very clear that Hope is going to continue to need Vincent’s guidance and help, and someone to look out for her.” “The world is not always a kind place. That’s something all children learn for themselves.” — Fred Rogers#TheOriginals pic.twitter.com/eHZbSgB6Xw — Michael Narducci (@MichaelNarducci) April 6, 2017 The episode preview for The Originals Season 4 Episode 4 reveals that Klaus will look after Hope. Meanwhile, Elija (Daniel Gillies) and Vincent look for the force threatening children in New Orleans. Power Shift The power dynamics in New Orleans could shift again. Freya (Voelkel) and Keelin (Christina Moses) need to set aside their differences to make it happen. Hayley tried to set Keelin free in the previous episode of The Originals but her efforts were in vain. The Originals Season 4 spoilers tease Keelin will find herself in a better situation soon. A sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Originals Season 4 reveals Freya will change her mind about their werewolf prisoner. Freya will have a special present for Keelin – a cure which will allow her to control herself even when she is in her werewolf form. There is no such thing as free lunch and this gift comes with a huge favor. The Originals Season 4 spoilers reveal that the request Freya asks from Keelin involves Marcel. The Vampire Diaries Crossover While many fans are excited about how events will play out now that Klaus is back, fans of The Originals are also looking forward to the crossover scene from The Vampire Diaries. TVD may have ended but fans just can’t get enough of their favorite characters. Its spin-off, The Originals, took over the time slot and many viewers are hoping to learn more about the crossover scene. Previous spoilers revealed that Alaric (Matt Davis) is going to be in an episode of The Originals. Many were hoping to see major TVD characters in The Originals and it remains to be seen if other stars will be in New Orleans in Season 4. As for the scene with Alaric, Charles Michael Davis who plays Marcel in The Originals Season 4 revealed interesting details. Davis teased a scene where The Vampire Diaries’ Alaric appears with Marcel and Elijah. “Matt took it upon himself to ad-lib a lot, so it was tough getting through that scene,” he said. “When they put out the bloopers for the season, I feel like that scene is definitely going to be in there.” The Originals Season 4 scoop from TVLine had more to say about the bloopers. A short line adds that Beyoncé may have something to do with it. The Originals Season 4 airs on Fridays, 8 p.m on The CW. Nothing will stop this family. Catch up before tomorrow’s new episode of #TheOriginals: https://t.co/M2DYrlUiuT pic.twitter.com/ZscBRyeGV7 — The Originals (@cworiginals) April 6, 2017 [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]