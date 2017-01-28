'The Voice' Selects Advisers For Season 12, Including This 10-Time Grammy Winner

The Voice has named the judges’ advisers for the upcoming season, selecting a pair of advisers who each have at least five Grammy Awards to their credit. Led by 10-time Grammy winner John Legend, Season 12 of The Voice will welcome Luke Bryan, DJ Khaled and five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion to work with contestants during the Battle Rounds, Us Weekly announced on Friday. The Voice advisers will be working with returning judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani when Season 12 debuts late next month. Gwen Stefani — who is returning to the singing competition for the third time as a judge — told The Today Show in an interview that she was excited to work with Celine Dion. Additionally, Gwen Stefani told the interviewer and Celine Dion — who was present for the interview — that working with the legendary singer would make the other judges jealous. “To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you.” Celine Dion was equally as complementary of her partnership with Gwen Stefani. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer told The Today Show that she had admired Gwen Stefani for her looks and vocal talents, giving Celine Dion plenty of reasons to join Season 12 of The Voice. Je suis très heureuse de me joindre à #TeamGwen à titre de mentor pour @gwenstefani! // Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @nbcthevoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice – Céline ✌ A photo posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:29am PST John Legend will be working with Adam Levine on the upcoming season of The Voice. The pairing of John Legend and Adam Levine will provide for two first-time fathers to collaborate and potentially share more than just musical knowledge, Us Weekly‘s article suggested. This will not mark the first time that John Legend has been a part of The Voice. John Legend — who has also won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his musical talent — joined Season 11 finalist We McDonald to sing during The Voice finale in 2016. We’re back! I’m joining @blakeshelton as an advisor on @nbcthevoice this season. #TheVoice A photo posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:52am PST Unsurprisingly, country artist Luke Bryan will be working Blake Shelton, the judge that has produced a record five winners on the reality TV competition. The two country singers have enjoyed an extremely cordial working relationship for several years, according to an article by Entertainment Tonight. After serving as co-hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards three years in a row, Luke Bryan was excited to once again work with Blake Shelton on Season 12 of The Voice. In announcing their partnership on Instagram, Luke Bryan announced their partnership with a photograph of Blake Shelton sitting next to the “Drink A Beer” singer. DJ Khaled will be working Alicia Keys for Season 12 of The Voice. In an interview DJ Khaled posted on his Instagram account from Extra, Alicia Keys delivered high praise to the award-winning musical talent. “I’m super excited that DJ Khaled is able to be my mentor for this part of the show. I feel like its so incredible to have the diversity that I’m able to bring to the show really, and especially DJ Khaled. It’s not just about being a great performer, it’s about being a personality and for the energy that you bring to come out. And I think that is what Khaled does very naturally.” While Season 12 currently includes two artists that own a significant number of Grammys Awards, The Voice has had another season with more Grammy-winning artists serving as advisers for their contestants. During Season 7, The Voice featured Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys — artists who have won a combined 25 Grammy Awards — as advisers for the popular TV series. In recent seasons, The Voice has featured two advisers who serve all four coaches during the competition. No indications have been made about which musical act could serve in this role for the upcoming episodes. Season 12 of The Voice returns to the air on February 27. Do you think the advisers selected for Season 12 of The Voice rank among the best all-time? Follow the Inquisitr (@IQShowbiz) on Twitter to join in on the discussion. [Featured Image by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images]