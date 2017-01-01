'The Walking Dead': Did Sherry Free Daryl Dixon? Christine Evangelista Hints Redemption For Negan's Wife On 'TWD' [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 is currently on hiatus, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t new information. Actress Christine Evangelista, who plays Sherry, Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) ex and one of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wives has revealed some details. In an interview, she hints that redemption is a possibility. TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details regarding AMC’s popular zombie apocalypse series. Thank you for having me tonight @amctalkingdead #thewalkingdead A photo posted by Christine Evangelista (@missevangelista) on Nov 6, 2016 at 9:04pm PST During the first half of The Walking Dead Season 7, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) had a few encounters with Dwight’s ex, Sherry, who is now one of Negan’s wives. The first time, he tried to escape and she warned him to go back. However, he did not listen and as a result, was caught and beat up by the Saviors. On The Walking Dead, Daryl and Sherry faced each other once again in the doctor’s office. Her pregnancy test came back as negative, which was an awkward moment for Dwight. Their story was soon revealed and the situation started to make a little more sense. Before Daryl was reunited with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others, he managed to successfully escape. Someone slipped him a note underneath his cell door along with a key. This allowed him to escape, but not before he killed one of Negan’s men. Even though the identity of the person who let Daryl Dixon escape from the Sanctuary was not revealed, it was mostly likely Sherry. A while back on Talking Dead, Christine Evangelista said that she sees something in Norman Reedus’ character that she used to see in Dwight. Since they made the deal with Negan, Dwight has changed, the actress explained. However, that isn’t the only reason. The TWD character also feels a need to do something and help someone. At that point in time, that person was probably Daryl. #tb ???? to The Talking Dead #talkingdead @amctalkingdead #thewalkingdead A photo posted by Christine Evangelista (@missevangelista) on Nov 18, 2016 at 9:11am PST Will Sherry appear in the second half of Season 7? That has not been revealed. However, Christine told Yahoo! TV that there is more to Sherry’s story on The Walking Dead. “Where you left off with her, she was in the world of the Sanctuary, under Negan’s thumb, and trying to do right by Daryl. She’s in this triangle at the moment with her ex-husband, her current husband, and then there’s Daryl. She’s trying to redeem herself, so when or how she does that, I think that’ll be interesting to see.” She also repeated to Yahoo! TV what she told the audience on Talking Dead about Dwight and Daryl. “I think there’s also this thing in Daryl that reminds her of who Dwight used to be, before he turned, before he became a murderer in her eyes. Before they separated. I think she looks at Daryl as this… It’s sad. I think she definitely feels guilt for what she did to [Daryl], even though he tried to help her and her family at the time, but I think she’s sort of looking at him now with this longing, like, ‘Oh, I don’t want what happened to Dwight to happen to you,’ if there’s anything that she could do. I think that’s sort of where she is.” The note that was left for Daryl was in a woman’s handwriting. Who else could it be but Sherry? How will Negan and Dwight react when they find out that Dixon escaped? What kind of consequences will Negan try to dish out as a result? Fans will have to wait until TWD returns in February 2017. What do you think of what Christine Evangelista had to say about Sherry, Dwight, and Daryl on The Walking Dead? Do you think Sherry is trying to redeem herself? Will she appear in the second half of Season 7 and if so, what will happen with her character? [Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx