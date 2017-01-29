'The Walking Dead': Norman Reedus Teases A Fearful Negan? Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon Bring 'TWD' Villain Down A Notch [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 returns in two weeks. Even though spoilers have not been as plentiful as in the past, there is some new information that is being released. Recently, Norman Reedus teased that fans might see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) show a little fear. The actor also hinted that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon, and the other Alexandrians will work to bring Negan down a notch. TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the show returns to AMC. Norman Reedus on Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’ [Image by Gene Page/AMC] For a long time, fans were wondering when Negan would make his introduction on The Walking Dead. He is a huge character in Robert Kirkman’s comic books and as one fan explained in a Google Plus community, Negan would make the Governor look like Prince Charming. The day of Negan’s big arrival finally came, which was on the Season 6 finale of TWD. Months later, when Season 7 premiered, viewers finally found out who Negan killed: Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). The first half of Season 7 had Rick so traumatized by Negan’s brutality and twisted mind games that he tried to be a loyal servant. He went to great lengths to scavenge for Negan and the Saviors, even putting his own life in danger. However, during the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes finally realized that Alexandria could no longer live under Negan’s thumb. Fans are wondering what is going to happen in the second half of Season 7 as Alexandria plans to take down Negan. In a promo clip, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon realize that they need more people on their side. They will work to recruit other communities, such as Hilltop Colony and The Kingdom. The battle will definitely be a bloodbath and many lives will be lost. It is only reasonable to assume that a few fan favorite characters on The Walking Dead may die during the war. Read this: #TWD is back on February 12. A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:42pm PST Recently, Norman Reedus spoke to Entertainment Weekly about The Walking Dead Season 7 and what fans can expect. He teased that viewers may see some fear in Negan’s eyes. He knows that Rick, Daryl, and the others are not the typical survivors. However, the villain may have underestimated Alexandria, just like Rick underestimated Negan. Reedus also hinted that Negan may be brought down from his apocalyptic pedestal. “I think you’re going to start to see a little fear in that bad guy’s eyes. He’s been walking tall long enough wielding his little toy bat around. Time to bring that guy down a notch.” Earlier this season, Michonne (Danai Gurira) discovered just how many of the Saviors there are. They just aren’t located at the Sanctuary either. Negan’s men probably are in the hundreds and are everywhere. This is one reason why Rick and his group need more people willing to fight. Even though he will go to Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley), there will also be other communities seen when TWD returns. It isn’t clear just how many communities will join Rick’s cause, but Oceanside might be one of them. As fans recall, they told Tara (Alanna Masterson) about how the Saviors killed all the men and boys in their group. It forced them to abandon their post-apocalyptic home and create a new community. It is the reason they live in seclusion and why they are so paranoid when someone new sneaks in. It was confirmed that Oceanside has “unfinished business” and will be seen in the second half of Season 7. Daryl is ready to fight back. Join him on February 12. #TWD A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:01pm PST Another new community to expect in The Walking Dead doesn’t exactly have a name, but they seem to live in a junkyard. One sneak peek photo from EW shows Rick speaking with a mystery woman while others watch. What is interesting is that Grimes doesn’t have his gun on him. The woman Rick is talking to has her back to the camera, so it is unclear what she might be thinking. However, the people in the background seem to be listening carefully, thinking hard, and don’t appear to be angry. Their arms are down and resting at their sides, so they aren’t preparing to attack Rick. Perhaps he encounters this new group and is asking for help defeating Negan? They seem to be quite creative by using the junkyard to their advantage, so they could be a valuable ally. What do you think of what Norman Reedus had to say about Negan? Do you expect the TWD villain to show a little fear in the second half of Season 7? How will Oceanside and the junkyard factor in with the current storyline when The Walking Dead returns on February 12? [Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]