'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Spoilers: Scott Gimple Promises 'Very Different' Second Half

While the first half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead began with many decidedly violent and grim scenes, writer and co-producer Scott Gimple has given us spoilers as he promised a “very, very different” second half when the series returns to the screen in February 2017. In Season 7, Episode 1, we saw Negan battering his way through victims like Glenn and Abraham with his beloved Lucille, as reported by the Inquisitr. We saw the sadness and anger in Maggie’s eyes, and throughout the first half of Season 7, we saw Rick’s subservience to Negan grow until it finally reached breaking point in Episode 8 of “Hearts Still Beating,” when Rick’s group met at the Hilltop with plans to enact their revenge upon Negan and The Saviors. The mid-season finale ended on a very upbeat and positive note. When Episode 1 aired on October 23, 17 million people were watching the show to see who Negan had killed. As the The Walking Dead continued, about five million people switched off. While it cannot be denied that Negan is an extremely powerful character, who is brilliantly brought to life by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, some viewers may have been a little uneasy with Lucille. pic.twitter.com/L5R7DFOlqo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) October 11, 2016 Now, Scott Gimple had given us some Season 7 spoilers of The Walking Dead when he told Comic Book that we could expect a very different tone in the latter half of the season. “I will say 7B’s vibe is very different from 7A’s vibe. The ending of 7B is very different than the beginning of 7A. Just the vibe in 7B, I was just talking about it with Andy Lincoln last night. It’s just a very, very different half season than the half season that preceded it.” Scott Gimple revealed further spoilers when he said that February 2017 would see a lot more variety when it comes to the structure of the episodes in Season 7 of The Walking Dead. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, and Norman Reedus at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2016. [Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images] “Even with structure, what we’re doing right now with the episodes and seeing where everyone is at, the structure is very, very different than the back half. There’s a lot more variety to the structure. It’s just a very, very different situation, but 6, 7, 8. Wow, we’re really close, aren’t we? I would say the end of 7A is very different than the beginning of 7A. That’s the thing that kind of launches that different tone of 7B.” AMC have given us more Season 7, episode 9 spoilers of The Walking Dead in their trailer of the upcoming episode. In it, we see Rick addressing the fact that those at the Hilltop, Alexandria, and the Kingdom are all serving Negan and The Saviors. Rick must see to it that all of the communities come together and fight for their freedoms again. We also see Rick speaking with King Ezekiel in the trailer, and Ezekiel seems rather taken with Rick’s speech. “We already started this, and we’re going to win, whatever it takes. Join us in fighting.” The cast of ‘The Walking Dead’ at the New York Comic Con at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 8, 2016, in New York City. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Richard, it would seem, is also keen to fight this war against The Saviors. “Together we can beat them. We set things right. The time is now.” As the beginning of Season 7 saw main characters from The Walking Dead die, what might the second half of the season have in store for us and what others might perish? There is always Sasha, as in her wish to protect Maggie, she has no problem venturing over into the territory of The Saviors in order to end Negan’s days. What about Eugene? He has already been kidnapped by Negan after his creation of that bullet. After pondering the spoilers, be sure to tune in to see what happens in the second half of Season 7 when The Walking Dead returns once again to AMC on February 12, 2017. [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]

