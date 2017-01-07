'The Walking Dead' Season 7B Promotional Stills Analysis: What Do The 'TWD' Photos Mean?

The Walking Dead Season 7 returns with the second half in just one month. After much silence, there are finally some promotional stills to get fans talking. However, these are not what viewers are used to seeing. Instead of images featuring the cast members, they seem to be of ordinary objects in black and white. Many suspect they are clues and are busy deciphering what they could mean. What exactly do these promotional stills indicate for the characters? TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on AMC’s zombie apocalypse TV show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the second half of Season 7, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) are ready to fight back against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. What else can fans expect from the Alexandrians when The Walking Dead returns? Promotional images were posted to TWD’s official Facebook page. The first is of a lantern hanging on what appears to be inside a barn. Look carefully at the top right corner of the photo. In that spot, there is a drill. It is positioned directly over a wooden crate, which makes one wonder what – or who – is inside. Even though the lantern is the focal point of the image, it seems that the drill is probably more important. The second promotional still for Season 7B is a walker roaming around by itself. There is a large building that looks run down. Because the photos are in black in white, it is hard to tell if there is smoke or dust swirling around. There is a shopping cart and rubble from destroyed buildings are all over the ground. It is clear that something happened at this location, but where is it? One commenter on Facebook believes that this is a section of The Kingdom and that they were attacked, probably by the Saviors. Next, several dirty rubber duckies are shown up close. This is probably the most bizarre of all The Walking Dead photos, but The PT Channel on YouTube speculated that they are from a carnival and were simply left behind. Three of the photos are connected. One is of peanuts, the other shows walnut shells, and then there is dynamite. This was a bit confusing until one Facebook commenter named Sonya Iryna explained her theory. “Peanut oil contains glycerol, a necessary component of dynamite. Walnut shells can be used as filler. They’re making dynamite.” Another one of The Walking Dead Season 7B promotional stills is of a bicycle. Fans are instantly reminded of Bicycle Girl from Season 1. However, that bike didn’t have a basket. There is another clue, though. The cable travels down from the handlebar toward the back of the bike, which is probably just the handlebar brake. Then, there is a separate cable line that goes straight down toward the bicycle wheel and it is connected by some sort of small toggle switch. It seems that when one presses the switch, it might trigger something else. Perhaps a weapon? It’s a bumpy road ahead when #TWD returns February 12. A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:13am PST The next image is of a large flashlight that is wrapped with sailing twine. It is clear that this must belong to the community at the beach that Tara (Alanna Masterson) met in the first half of Season 7. Maybe they will be joining the fight against the Saviors as well? Then, there is a photo of a bucket flipped upside down. That is not what is important, though. Lying on top is a seed packet. This seems to indicate that someone is going to start planting. It is already known that The Kingdom has their own crops and even livestock. Perhaps this means that Alexandria and/or the Hilltop will be growing some produce? There is also a photo of a grave, but it is not straight up and down. Instead, the opening of the grave is tilted. It would be a great place to hide or perhaps they will be hiding weapons. It doesn’t appear to be Alexandria, though. Some think it is at the Hilltop Colony and others believe it is the Garbage Pail Kids that The Spoiling Dead Fans wrote about several months ago. Other promotional stills include four melons, a decomposed body, shadows of a group of people, and a handprint on the wall that is smeared with blood. What do you think these images mean? Find out on February 12, when AMC airs the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. [Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]

