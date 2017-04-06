'The Walking Dead' Season 8: Where Did Gregory Go?

The penultimate episode for Season 7 of The Walking Dead saw Gregory packing his bags and setting out on a trip somewhere. The Season 7 finale, however, did not reveal his fate. So where is Gregory exactly and will he turn up in Season 8 of The Walking Dead? SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 7 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead and speculates about Season 8. It also discusses the comic books the TV series is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers in either medium. Episode 15 of Season 7 (titled “Something They Need”) of The Walking Dead saw Gregory (Xander Berkeley) inform his assistant, Kal (James Chen), to pack an overnight bag. Gregory then headed out of Hilltop. Currently, his destination is unknown, although indicators suggested he was heading into Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) territory. [Image by Gene Page/AMC] So, where is Gregory now and how will his story unfold in Season 8 of The Walking Dead? At the time, speculation was that Gregory, by speaking to Negan, or, alternatively, Simon (Steven Ogg), would be revealed as the person who was giving Negan information about Rick’s upcoming rebellion. However, the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead came and went, along with it, was not a single sighting of Gregory, thus squashing the theory that Gregory was an informant that would play an important role in the Season 7 finale. In an interview Xander Berkeley did with SyFy Wire, he would not reveal much about what happened to Gregory in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead other than to say that “Gregory had the good sense to get the hell out of Dodge before the sh*t went down.” When further questioned about Gregory’s role moving forward into Season 8 of The Walking Dead, he had the following to say. “What I will hold out hope is that I will continually be able to pull away new layers and show new colors and keep the audience constantly unsure of where I’m going to go next. One of his survival instincts is to keep adapting to whatever people want and need from him, and one of those things is going to be a certain element, even if it’s a little sleazy snake oil huckster charlatan charm and humor. That’s an element that we’re not finding in other places as much at this point. So that will be a fun place to go with Gregory wherever he goes.” As Bustle points out, Gregory might still be heading into Negan’s territory and that’s why fans didn’t see him in the Season 7 finale. Although, they were surprised when Gregory’s location was not revealed by the end of Episode 16, so many speculate that maybe something has happened to Gregory and Kal en route. [Image by Gene Page/AMC] However, if this isn’t the case and Gregory makes it to the Sanctuary in Season 8 of The Walking Dead, he might be in for a nasty surprise when he finally meets up with Simon or Negan. After all, he might be arriving with information about Rick’s plans, but, by the time Negan’s group are told this by Gregory, they will already know the extent of Rick’s plans. And, if this is the case, it will be likely Negan will be mad that Gregory arrived too late with the valuable information. This does not bode well for Gregory moving forward into Season 8 of The Walking Dead. In the comic books the TV series is based on, Gregory actually is a turncoat and he does alert Negan to Rick’s plans. Gregory then joins with Negan’s Saviors against Rick’s group. It will be interesting to see if AMC follow this direction moving forward into Season 8 of the television version of The Walking Dead, even if it will play out a little differently to how it happened in the comic books. Where do you think Gregory is in Season 8 of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below. The Walking Dead will return to AMC with Season 8 later in 2017. [Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]