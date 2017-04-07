'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chloe Is Missing, Chelsea Seeks Revenge, And Nick Gets A Shocker

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 10 tease Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be on the warpath after learning that her best friend, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) murdered her husband, Adam (Justin Hartley). Now, Chloe is missing, and Chelsea is hell-bent on revenge. That’s not all, either. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a shocker; something that will rock the whole Newman family. It’s not looking good for Chloe. Not only is she a runaway bride, but she is a fugitive after she confessed to killing Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea is devastated and feels utterly betrayed. She never expected to find out that Chloe killed her husband. Chelsea to Paul: “You need to find her and lock her up for good this time!”#YR pic.twitter.com/TyJ7DTqzBi — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 7, 2017 “For Chelsea, this betrayal cuts real deep,” Young and the Restless star, Melissa Claire Egan said. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea realizes that she was naive to refuse to believe Nick’s suspicions about Chloe. She knows that she should have listened to him. “Nick even went through a dumpster to find what he thinks is evidence, which Chelsea found odd. She was in such denial that her friend did anything to hurt Adam that she blew up at Nick. She told him to drop it and he said he would but when he didn’t, she was really upset and told him that it was best if he didn’t come to the wedding. Of course, it turned out that Nick was right all along.” According to the April 17 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Kevin cannot believe that Chloe had deserted him just minutes before they were supposed to exchange vows. Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) worry about Kevin’s mental status. He doesn’t seem to understand that Chloe murdered someone, and she is on the run from the police. Major #YR scoop in the latest issue of @SoapDigest! pic.twitter.com/uGWEgRRsNP — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 7, 2017 “After some time, Kevin realizes that Chloe is on the run and she isn’t well,” Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart explained. “He is only concerned about her well-being.” Meanwhile, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick arrives at an airstrip, thanks to the GPS tracker he planted on Chloe’s car. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Nick gets the shock of his life when he sees who Chloe meets at the airstrip. “He gets out of the car and is hiding so he can see what Chloe’s doing,” Joshua Morrow previews. “That’s when Victor shows up and shocks Nick.” Kevin: “It’s over.” #YR #RIPChlovin pic.twitter.com/jcJLxIKKXG — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 7, 2017 The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick cannot believe what he just saw. Could Victor be involved with Adam’s murder? Was his dad working with Chloe to frame Adam? None of this makes any sense to Nick, but he is determined to get to the bottom of it. Nick watches his father led Chloe to an empty hanger. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick decides to follow him so he can see if he can figure out why Chloe called Victor in her time of need. In Genoa City, Chelsea decides to take a bold stand against Chloe, and she wanted the world to know what her former best friend did to her husband. “Following the big blowup with Chloe, Chelsea is feeling incredibly upset, so she decides to go to GC Buzz to tell the world what Chloe did to Adam,” Young and the Restless star Egan shared. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea prepares to go on camera to expose Chloe for murdering Adam. Meanwhile, at the Newman ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) discovers information that ties Victor to Chloe. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki will tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick about their father’s latest scheme. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]