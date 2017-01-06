'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Devon Struggles With His Memory, Reed Causes Trouble For Victoria, And Gloria Makes A Sneaky Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on Friday, January 6. Devon (Bryton James) struggles with his memory, something that makes Hilary (Mishael Morgan) very happy. She sees it as her chance to make things right if she can find a way to keep Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Lily (Christel Khalil) quiet. Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) causes trouble for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) by playing his guitar at a deafening level in the house, which triggers an electrical issue in her house. Billy (Jason Thompson) had to rush over to fix it for her. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Gloria (Judith Chapman) makes a sneaky move by doing behind Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) back and meeting with Jack (Peter Bergman). Gloria tells Jack that she knows that Lauren turned down his offer to invest in Fenmore’s, but she felt confident that she could get her to make a deal with him. However, Gloria advises Jack to get her help to make the Fenmore’s deal happen; it would cost him. Is Jack ready to pay Gloria’s steep price? #YR Spoilers: Devon Should Have Listened To Lily – Crash Could Have Been Avoided & More DETAILS HERE ➡➡➡https://t.co/uShCuEMkyD pic.twitter.com/g5gopGfwEI — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) December 31, 2016 Devon Struggles With His Memory According to She Knows Soaps, Lily feels as if Hilary got a lucky break with Devon’s memory loss. Neil scoffs at the notion and whispers to her that now is not the time to reveal the truth, but it won’t stayed buried forever. While in Devon’s room, he asks Hilary why Lily is so angry with her. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he senses that the friction between them is worse than usual. Hilary and Lily assure him that everything is fine, they are just worried about him. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Neil will put Hilary in her place and reveal that eventually, the truth will come out. Hilary snaps back and tells Neil that for all they know, Devon was going to forgive her and work on their marriage. Lily and Neil tell Hilary not to get too comfortable with Devon as she is living on borrowed time. When Hilary returns to Devon, he asks her why he was far from home going at such high speeds. Hilary tells him he needs to rest and never answers his question. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Devon senses his family is hiding something from him. Later at the Club, Neil tells Lily and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Hilary will get what’s coming to her when the time is right. Reed Causes Trouble For Victoria According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victoria rants at Reed for disappearing from school without telling her. Reed tells here that Billy knew where he was and gave him a ride to the music store. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy urges Victoria to give Reed a break. He thinks that she sees Billy in Reed and it freaks her out somewhat. He also believes that she’s acting out because she is starting to have feelings for him again. Of course, Victoria denied both ideas and brushed them off as ridiculous. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy says that the next time he wants to do something with Reed, he will call her first to let her know. Looks like he’s sticking around! Does Victoria have her work cut out for her? #Reed @TristanLeabu9 #YR pic.twitter.com/krS6WrZApq — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 4, 2017 Later, Reed cranks up his electric guitar while she was on a business call. She hollers at him, but he cannot hear her over the noise of his music. A fuse blows, and Reed thinks they should call Billy to fix it. Gloria’s Sneaky Move Could Backfire Big Time The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Gloria will offer Jack Fenmore’s on a silver platter —and all he has to do is give her a “small” role in the company. Jack tells Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that Lauren is entertaining offers from investors and has reached out to several potential buyers. Ashley points out that she hasn’t reached out to Jabot and wondered if it meant anything. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack won’t let that stop him and vows to add Fenmore’s to Jabot in the next few weeks. Ashley isn’t so sure Lauren trusts him with her father’s company. Gloria discovers Fenmore’s is drowning in red ink. #YR pic.twitter.com/fjHFDYeIEU — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) January 5, 2017 Meanwhile, at Lauren’s house, Gloria confronts her about the trouble her company is in and wonders why she hasn’t told Michael about it yet. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Gloria agrees to keep the secret but reveals she expects a job in exchange for her to keep quiet about the scoop. Lauren wonders if Gloria is trying to blackmail her into giving her job, and of course, Gloria denies it. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack arrives at Lauren’s home to discuss a possible investment in Fenmore’s. Lauren advises Jack that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) works for her now and from what she understood, it would not be a good environment for him. Lauren tells him that she won’t allow anyone to liquidity her father’s legacy and will hold out for the right person —- adding that she was hoping for a silent partner. Once he leaves Gloria tells her daughter-in-law that Jack will not give up. At Jabot, Jack answers the phone. It’s Gloria. She tells him she thinks she can convince Lauren to work with him —- for the right price. “My daughter-in-law doesn’t always know what’s best for her.” The Young and the Restless fans, will Lauren tell Michael (Christian LeBlanc) the truth about Fenmore’s financial troubles? Will Billy and Victoria get back together? The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. [Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]

