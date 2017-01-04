'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Devon's Condition Remains Dire, Phyllis Connects With Lauren As Jack Eyes Fenmore's, And Paul And Nikki Worry About Their Son

What’s coming up next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers indicate that Hilary will be determined to remain by Devon’s side as his condition remains critical and Phyllis will connect with Lauren regarding plans for Fenmore’s. However, Jack is contemplating trying to take over the company and there is plenty on the way regarding Billy, Victoria, and Reed as well. Dylan is off on a dangerous undercover assignment and it sounds as if there is plenty of drama on the way with the January 4 episode. Devon made it through surgery, but then he had a cardiac arrest and Young and Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps detail that Hilary will be anxious to stay by her husband’s side. Stitch will manage to convince her to head home for a while, reassuring her that what happened to Devon was an accident and not her fault. Before she leaves, Young and Restless spoilers note that she will talk to an unconscious Devon about how she belongs by his side and noting that he always believed in her no matter what she did. Jack did Nikki a favor by changing his mind and letting Brash & Sassy stay in the Jabot offices, but that doesn’t mean that he’s forgiven Billy for sleeping with his wife. The two brothers will cross paths in the company parking lot and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that things will get heated for a moment. Jack will then fill Ashley and Abby in on Phyllis’ departure from Jabot and he’ll mention wanting to make a move on Fenmore’s. What comes next for Ashley and Ravi on ‘Y&R’? [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Ashley will be resistant to the idea regarding Fenmore’s, but it doesn’t sound as if Jack is letting go of the idea. Viewers will also see a bit between Ravi and Ashley as he tries to resign. However, Ashley brushes off the awkward moments they’ve shared and Soap Central reveals that there’s more to come between these two. Victoria will fill Billy in on Reed’s return and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she will admit that she is feeling anxious about having a teenage son living with her. Reed will soon show up at Brash & Sassy and he bonds with Billy as Victoria gets a little flustered over how little she knows about her son these days. Lauren has been quite stressed over the state of things at Fenmore’s, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that she will get more bad news during Wednesday’s show. Phyllis shows up and talks with Lauren about plans to turn things around and Phyllis will be confident that she can make an immediate impact. Will Lauren be able to save Fenmore’s on ‘Y&R’? [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] Later at the Club, Phyllis shares her specific ideas and Lauren will be thrilled. Jack happens to end up at the Club as well and chats with Nikki, and it seems that Phyllis will be a bit rattled by having him there as he assures Nikki that he’s over his marriage and moving on. Dylan has headed off on a dangerous undercover case and Nikki will voice some concerns about the situation to Paul. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Paul will talk about how their son will remain out of touch as he works the case and he tries to downplay any concerns. However, later he will talk with Christine about his worries. Paul will get a coded message confirming that Dylan has made it to Miami, and viewers know that there are some big moments ahead as this case progresses. Will Devon fully recover and find a way to patch things up with Hilary? What comes next for Ravi and Ashley? Can Lauren save Fenmore’s or will Jack swoop in and steal the company away? Could Reed’s return to Genoa City end up bringing Billy and Victoria back together again? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are big moments on the way with all of these storylines and fans cannot wait to see what comes next. [Featured image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]

