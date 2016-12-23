'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Dylan Leaves Genoa City — Find Out How Steve Burton Exits 'Y&R'

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Dylan (Steve Burton) in January. Steve Burton announced in the fall that he wouldn’t renew his contract with Y&R. The fans have been on the edge of their seat waiting to see how the writers plan to write him off the series. In the January 2 issue of Soap Opera Digest, they reveal spoilers about how Dylan will make his exit and what we can expect in his final weeks on the Young and the Restless. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon and Dylan will try to bring normalcy back into their lives after losing Christian. Dylan refuses to leave Sharon because despite all her faults he loves her deeply. At the same time, he is deeply hurt by her deception and feels as if Nick (Joshua Morrow) unjustly removed him from Christian’s life. It becomes a sore spot for him and threatens to destroy his relationship with his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Dylan, Sharon and Paul #YR #Shylan pic.twitter.com/Jdu1gZ86tL — itskate (@kates_time) December 23, 2016 Dylan knows that Nikki loves him, but when it comes down to it, her loyalty lies with Nick. His brother is still reeling from Sharon’s deception and isn’t in a place to forgive her for keeping Christian from him for all those months. When Dylan chose to stay with Sharon after the reveal, he became guilty of the deception by default. Nikki sided with Nick and understood why he didn’t want to grant him visitation. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki’s position on the Christian visitation hurt Dylan significantly. Ever since he’s struggled with trusting his mother. His real feelings came out on Thursday’s show when he told her that Nikki always sides with Nick. His comments showed that their relationship is fractured and may never recover. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Steve Burton’s exit storyline will showcase the actor’s talent. It was suggested that Dylan would disappear, possibly while investigating a case. There is a small chance he will be killed off. However, it isn’t likely. The new Y&R writer, Sally Sassman said that she wants the show to “be more realistic.” Her comment seems to imply they won’t kill characters off, only to have them return months later. The Young and the Restless confirmed that the role of Dylan McAvoy would be recast, “at some point.” It looks like he will either leave Genoa City on his own or turn up missing. Dylan is so good to her. #YR pic.twitter.com/vI5SILBWIl — ✦✧✦✧✦✧ (@fyeahGH) December 21, 2016 Sharon knows that her relationship with Dylan is fractured and could end because of her deception. At this point, she wishes she would have told Nick about Dr. Anderson (Elizabeth Bogush) and Christian after Sage (Kelly Sullivan) died eight months ago. She can’t turn back time, so all she can do is hold on to the hope that their marriage will make it in the end. Sharon hopes that their love and dedication for each other will win in the end. According to the January 2 issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Dylan’s exit will be emotional for Sharon as she will not understand the circumstances surrounding his departure. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Dylan suddenly turns up missing. They search for him or any clues that could lead to his whereabouts, only to come up empty-handed in the end. Paul (Doug Davidson), Nikki, and Sharon will be devastated when they can’t find Dylan anywhere. Dylan to Paul: “Nikki made her choice and her choice was Nick!” #YR pic.twitter.com/bBy3bTDbwF — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) December 19, 2016 As it gets closer to Steve Burton’s last air date, more details about his juicy exit storyline will come out. What we do know is Dylan’s departure will be must-watch daytime television. The Young and the Restless fans, do you think CBS should recast the role of Dylan McAvoy? How do you think he will leave the soap? The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

