'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Dylan's Investigation Sparks Concern, Nick Comforts Sharon, And Phyllis Reaches Out To A Surprising Resource

Where are things headed next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers indicate that there’s more action involving Dylan and his risky case, and Sharon’s worries over her husband will continue to escalate. Nick is struggling to handle everything on his plate and Lauren is working with Phyllis to save Fenmore’s as Gloria is pushing Jack to invest and take over the company. What’s coming up on Thursday’s show and what can everybody expect next? The last that viewers saw, Dylan was fully entrenched in his undercover identity of Derek and he was meeting with Fisk’s second-in-command Alex. As Young and Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps detail, Dylan and Alex will party in “Derek’s” hotel room and she’ll plant a kiss on him. He’ll make a move on her from there, but she’ll shift gears and pull out the cocaine that she has, ready to take the party to a new level. Before things progress any further, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Alex will push Derek for details on who he is connected to and she will find a bug in the room. He will act as if he’s relieved that she found that bug and he’ll “find” another one to destroy as well. He’ll pull out a load of cash that he has and he’ll push for a meet with Fisk sooner rather than later. Alex will get the wheels in motion and note that Fisk will decide when and where the meet will be and Derek will have to just trust her for now. Is Sharon right to be worried about her husband’s safety on ‘Y&R’? [Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images] Back in Genoa City, Sharon will remain flustered and worried about her husband. She has pleaded with Paul to put her in touch with her husband, but he has insisted that there needs to be no contact for now. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Paul, Kevin, and Christine will talk at the station about how Dylan hasn’t called in to check in recently and they work on not being worried about what’s happening. Nick has hired a nanny to help with Faith, and Christian and Sharon will appear, and they’ll all discuss the chess club Faith has started at school and her parents will express their pride in her. Faith will ask her mother about Dylan, and Sharon will do her best to convince her daughter that there’s no reason to worry. Lauren is scrambling to save Fenmore’s, but Gloria is conniving behind her back and sabotaged a potential investor’s interest. The potential investor will talk with Lauren and Phyllis about the rumors he’s heard regarding poor customer service and he’ll add that if he were to invest in Fenmore’s, he would want a controlling interest. Lauren dismisses this possibility, and the two women discuss Jack’s offer again. However, Lauren is worried about Jack taking over and Phyllis considers a different possibility. Viewers will see Michael butt heads a bit with Gloria and Jack will come upon the two of them and briefly discuss the Fenmore’s situation. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that during a moment alone, Gloria will fill Jack in on her sabotage and she’ll push him to come through. Later Jack and Ashley will discuss the situation and they’ll discuss Ravi and the desire to ensure he sticks around. Ravi will miss a phone call that apparently will be from Phyllis wanting to chat with him about her idea. How does Phyllis hope to utilize Ravi at Fenmore’s on ‘Y&R’? [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] Nick will find a moment to ask Sharon about what’s going on with Dylan. Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she’ll admit how worried she is and Nick will hold and reassure her that her husband will soon return safely. Viewers will also see “Derek” in Miami following Alex to head to the meeting with Fisk. It is known that Steve Burton is leaving this role this month and viewers are anxious to know where this storyline heads next. Will Dylan get killed off as things go awry in this case? Has everybody already seen the last scenes that will play out between Sharon and her husband? Burton teased via Twitter that there is more to come and that this story isn’t over yet. Specific Young and Restless spoilers regarding how Burton will exit this role have been kept tightly under wraps at this point, other than the confirmation emerging that Steve’s last scenes will air this month. Will Y&R kill off the character, recast, or just leave him in an undetermined state? The actor did tweet recently that he would never say never in terms of returning to daytime, so some wonder if he might return to Y&R or take on another soap role soon. He is working on a few other projects at this point, but he hasn’t announced any new acting gigs from the looks of things and Burton’s fans hope that means he could be popping up again in soaps in some fashion again soon. It appears that Friday’s episode will focus on storylines with Billy, Reed, Victoria, Devon, and Hilary, so what comes next for Dylan as he heads off to meet Fisk may not be revealed until next week. Stay tuned for additional Young and Restless spoilers regarding what comes next and be sure to tune into the next few episodes to stay caught up on the action. [Featured Image by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file]

