'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Hilary Reveals A Shocker, Sharon Keeps A Secret And Lauren Accepts Jack's Offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the month of February on the CBS soap opera. With sweep month off and running, the viewers can expect to see exciting drama in the next few weeks. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon’s (Bryton James) relationship is on the rocks. Hilary decides to take a risk and reveal a shocker to her husband in hopes it will save her marriage. Sharon (Sharon Case) has to keep a secret from her family yet again. This time, she will retain the secret in hopes that Dylan (Steve Burton) returns to her when Fisk (Scott Speiser) and his cronies are apprehended. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) decides to accept Jack’s (Peter Bergman) offer but will find that he may not have been entirely honest with her about his plans for Fenmore’s. It looks like an exciting month ahead on the Young and the Restless. Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/6kRB31KXcX — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 27, 2017 Hilary Reveals A Shocker According to Soap Opera Digest’s February 6 issue, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary have decided to play nice with each other for Devon’s sake, but the Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they will clash in the week’s ahead. Hilary refuses to accept that her marriage is over and resorts to extreme measures to keep Devon in her life. The spoilers suggest that Hilary will announce that she’s pregnant, a juicy tidbit that is sure to send the Winters family reeling. & just as Hil finally tries2do the right thing&confess, here comes Devon w/the block!????It never fails!!????Ugh!! ????????????#BlockedShot????#Why????#Hevon????#YR pic.twitter.com/7tVX7BafAY — Qiana (@MsQ81) January 17, 2017 Lauren Gives In To Jack According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lauren will have no other choice but to accept Jack’s offer and hand over Fenmore’s to him. When her deal with Eric Forrester (John McCook) falls through, she has no other choice but to accept Jack’s offer and hope that he will allow her to head the company like he promised. It becomes evident that tensions will be high between Lauren and Jack when he has a hard time allowing her to run the show. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the feud between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) heat up when they are forced to work under the same roof. As you can imagine, Gloria (Judith Chapman) refuses to be left out of the spotlight and brags about the position that Jack promised her. Today on #YR, Nick breaks the ice with Chelsea & Sharon makes a dangerous mistake. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DDidcowRKl pic.twitter.com/4Uz30Y6VnM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 17, 2017 Nick And Chelsea Grow Closer The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will become closer and one member of the Newman clan will have a serious issue with it. Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t think it’s a good idea that Nick takes up a relationship with his brother, Adam’s (Justin Hartley) wife and tries to discourage him from it. Victor suggests to Chelsea that it is not a good idea because if Nick finds out that Christian isn’t his son, it would devastate him. It seems like a very good time to bring Adam on the scene to stir up some drama in the Newman family. So far, no word on Adam’s recast. TOMORROW ON #YR: It’s so hard to say goodbye! pic.twitter.com/DlUsz4lh5a — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 26, 2017 Sharon Forced To Keep A Secret The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon will be forced to keep another secret from her family and friends in Genoa City. Dylan came home so he could tell her goodbye before he enters into the witness protection program. According to the Young and the Restless spoilers, Sharon cannot tell anyone that he returned home or that Dylan joined to witness protection program. Dylan told her that they found out he was an undercover cop and his safety, as well as hers, is at stake. Of course, Sharon will keep his secret and feel much better knowing that he is safe. Nothing was worse than believing that he was dead. It looks like an exciting month ahead on the Young and the Restless. What storyline are you looking forward the most? The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. [Feautured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Image]