This 'Fuller House' Instagram Post Was All We Needed To Know 2017 Will Be A Happy New Year

Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of Full House, just aired its second season the beginning of December and has already been renewed for Season 3, but it was an Instagram photo shared by its star Candace Cameron Bure on New Year’s Eve that started 2017 out with a smile for Fuller House fans. Candace’s picture reveals that the female cast of Fuller House including herself, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Lori Loughlin spent New Year’s Eve 2016 together like real-life family and friends. Happy New Year from the #FullerHouse ladies!!! Yep, we are ringing in the new year together ❤️ #2016 #nye2016???? @andreabarber @jodiesweetin A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:13pm PST Lori Loughlin posted a similar pic that seemed to catch the girls in a goofier moment. Ladies of Fuller House wishing you a Happy New Year!! ???????? A photo posted by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:14pm PST Sweetin and Barber also shared Instagram posts that reflected their love of their show, though not the group shot shared by Loughlin and Bure. Well, it seems like there’s a theme to my #topnine2016 pics! Haha! I hope you all have a beautiful, fun, safe New Year’s Eve and here’s to a new year full of new hope and new blessings!! #2016bestnine #outwiththeoldinwiththenew???? A photo posted by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:33pm PST Wishing you all the best for 2017! ???? #happynewyear • #Repost @soni_nicole with @repostapp A photo posted by Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:58am PST If nothing else, our nostalgic side is happy to see the cast of Fuller House genuinely joyful to be together again. As John Stamos told People in January, “You can’t cast chemistry, and we never stopped loving each other. The magic you saw 25 years ago? It’s still there because it never stopped the day that we ended the show.” Yes, it appears the love and affection the Fuller House cast has is for real. In fact, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, who play best friends on Fuller House, have been sharing snapshots for years on social media of their real-life friendship. Jodie Sweetin gushed earlier in the year to People about the ease of returning to her Full House family. “It’s been lifelong friends. I would say the only people I’ve known longer than my Full House family are my parents and my actual family, and then this family we’ve all seen each other grow up and go through everything in life, so to be able to bring that back onscreen is awesome.” Fuller House debuted on Netflix February 26, 2016, to mediocre reviews but lots of love from nostalgic fans. The show’s success prompted Netflix to immediately order Season 2 which aired December 9, a rare treat for Netflixers who are used to having to wait at least a year for followup seasons on original series. Fuller House features the life of DJ Tanner-Fuller, a widowed mother of three sons whose sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy move in to help her cope with her loss and raise her kids. Sticking to the winning formula of Full House, which featured a widower raising three girls with his brother-in-law and best friend, the show sticks with cheesy comedy and stories of personal growth and development at various stages of life. Nearly all of the original Full House cast agreed to appear on Fuller House as co-stars or in cameos with the exception of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who continued to decline the invitation. Though their absence was the butt of several jokes in Season 1 of Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin says that the cast has pretty much given up on the Olsen twins ever making an appearance. “We’ve tried everything. I think we’ve kinda given up,” Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight in August while discussing Season 2. Despite being shunned by the Olsen twins, however, it was nice to start the New Year feeling the love amongst the Fuller House family members that did want to spend time together. Though John Stamos wasn’t hanging with the ladies, he did share a pretty cool 360-degree view of the Fuller House living room set decorated for the New Year’s Eve episode. Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for Season 3 of Fuller House, so until it airs, it seems fans will have to live vicariously through the social media of its stars, even if they are still reeling from DJ’s choice between Matt and Steve. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.]

