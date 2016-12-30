'This Is Us' Returns: Toby's Fate Revealed, And Puppies Coming On Board?

Fans of the beloved Pearson family will finally be able to catch up with them when This is Us returns on January 10th, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST. When This is Us returns for its first new episode of 2017, fans will be able to see what happened to Toby, what will happen with Randall, and…puppies? Well, not so much the last thing, and at least not on the show. We just adopted 2 older dogs that had to be adopted together with medical issues, neglected, matted & dirty. A Hollywood makeover awaits! ❤️ — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 27, 2016 But Justin Hartley, the heart-throb actor who plays “The Manny” Kevin Pearson, adopted some puppies in real life! Too Fab is reporting that the actor — who will be prominently featured when This is Us returns — stopped by a Los Angeles shelter with his fiancee, Chrishell Stause, to adopt some doggies! The couple stopped by the Burbank Animal Shelter to give two dogs, whom they renamed Memphis and Gracie, a loving home and a Hollywood makeover. All four of these photos were taken today. What a difference a day makes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yafo406n0N — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 29, 2016 Feast your eyes on a hunk and his puppies, ladies! (Don’t get too comfortable, though, because he’s taken!) Baths and haircuts. Looks like I’m now the only one left that needs to go to the groomer. Pulling it together now. pic.twitter.com/rUcLpcmZOR — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) December 30, 2016 Meanwhile, People Magazine is bringing us an update about what we can see when This is Us returns in two weeks. The outlet brought us an exclusive first look at the new episode, and they pointed out that the new promotional picture shows everyone in the cast all together — both as children and as adults — but there is one glaring admission: Toby. We’ll recall that, in the last episode, Toby was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack during his Christmas holiday with the Pearsons. And though it wasn’t clear at the time, there was a chance that Toby may not have survived. People, however, suggests that this new promo picture reveals that we won’t be seeing Toby after the new episode — so what does that mean for Kate? If, indeed, Toby died as a result of that heart attack over the holiday, there’s no reason for Kate to stay in California. The only reason she agreed to stay after Kevin left for New York is because she wanted to give her relationship with Toby an honest shot. So, does that mean that Kate will be moving to the East Coast? For folks who want their show’s fix and can’t wait for January 10, you can check out a marathon of the show before This is Us returns. According to UPI, on January 7, a marathon of the already-aired episodes will simulcast on the USA Network, Bravo, and E!. This will allow viewers to catch up with the show completely, and know where they left off prior to the holiday. From the day This is Us debuted, it was an instant hit amongst the critics and the audiences, and quickly earned sky-high ratings each time it aired. This year, it has earned top marks from all of the major outlets, and was also ranked as the top show of 2016 by TV Guide. This is Us follows the life of the Pearson family through the years, which consists of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Will you be watching NBC when This is Us returns? Leave your thoughts about what you think will happen when This is Us returns on January 10 in the comments below. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

