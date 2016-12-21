Thomas Gibson Fans' #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott Of 'Criminal Minds': 9 Reasons Why The Protest Continues

When Thomas Gibson was terminated from Criminal Minds some fans revolted. They took to twitter with and organized protest under the hashtag #NoHotchNoWatch. They signed petitions and they wrote letters. Most importantly they stopped watching and encouraged others to do so as well, apparently with some success. CORRECTION! Late results#NoHotchNoWatch – 3500#WheelsUpToGibsonVille -3100

Criminal Minds – 20 WE ARE SOOO NOT DONE! — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) December 15, 2016 What would make Criminal Minds fans rise up against their favorite show? #NoHotchNoWatch protesters previously loved Criminal Minds, but now, they are expressing powerful feelings of disappointment and frustration. Why? Here are some answers from #NoHotchNoWatch. 1. Thomas Gibson Fans Felt Gibson Was Treated Unfairly

Thomas Gibson and Criminal Minds fans who participate in #NoHotchNoWatch, feel Thomas’ termination was unfair, senseless and that Thomas was a loyal employee of CBS and ABC who was bullied and did nothing wrong. We are just fighting for what’s right #NoHotchNoWatch #HotchIsOurHero — Michelle Roberts (@shellrobo23) December 12, 2016 TG didn’t badmouth anyone despite having his name unjustly smeared in the media. He’s a class act who’s earned my respect. #NoHotchNoWatch — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) December 20, 2016 2. Criminal Minds’ Seemed To Have A Dedicated Actor In Thomas Gibson

Thomas Gibson had a tremendous work ethic. #NoHotchNo watch often cites that Gibson appeared in every single episode of Criminal Minds from the episode 1 of season 1, until episode 2 of season 12 when he was terminated. Thomas Gibson values punctuality and was always on time. Thomas showed tremendous dedication and was passionate about Criminal Minds. TG deserved better and for that we say#NoHotchNoWatch #HotchIsOurHero — Elizabeth perry (@Lizp3518) December 12, 2016 I don’t know how many of you have an acting background, but creating a complex character, and selling it, takes talent.#NienteHotchNienteCM — #SupportThomasGibson (@sherrytams) December 16, 2016 3#NoHotchNoWatch Consider Thomas Gibson A Friend

Thomas Gibson of Criminal Minds always has time for fans. Gibson replies to them on Twitter, and they feel they know him. He’s not just a silent idol, he is a friend to them. He appreciates the support of #NoHotchNoWatch, which started out under other hashtags like #SupportThomasGibson. @ImThomasGibson hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas!! I have and always will support you. Your a wonderful human being!!! pic.twitter.com/x6uBhEw43d — ThomasgibsonfansCAN (@thomasgibsonfa2) December 15, 2016 4. Thomas Gibson Fans Accept His Version Of The Story

#NoHotchNoWatch protesters trust Thomas Gibson. They believe Gibson’s version of what happened on the set of Criminal Minds, which isn’t all that different from Virgil Williams’ version. According to Inquisitr, it was a question of intent, not of action. Williams claims Gibson kicked him as Williams brushed past Gibson according to TV Line who quoted Thomas on the topic. “[Virgil Williams] started coming towards me. As he brushed past me, my foot came up and tapped him on the leg.” On the Criminal Minds set, Thomas Gibson and Virgil Williams had a minor disagreement about a single line in the show, which erupted into two verbal altercations, as explained by Inquisitr and TV Line. The alleged kick was blown out of all reasonable proportions according to #NoHotchNoWatch and #SupportThomasGibson. Okay. If I was talking with other people & someone I just argued with charges toward me; could I move away without touching the person? No — #SupportThomasGibson (@sherrytams) December 19, 2016 Ironic how TG’s class only highlights some CM peeps’ lack thereof. You’d think it was their reputations unjustly smeared in the media. — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) December 20, 2016 The smear campaign was vicious; I couldn’t believe what I read. At least Shemar set the record straight concerning the “karma” post. https://t.co/oaZi0ExLTi — #SupportThomasGibson (@sherrytams) December 20, 2016 5. #NoHotchNoWatch Doesn’t Like Watching Criminal Minds Without Hotch

Criminal Minds is ruined because Thomas Gibson is not on it anymore, according to #NoHotchNoWatch because without him Criminal Minds doesn’t even make sense. That might sound strange, except that when Mandy Patinkin left Criminal Minds prior to season 4, producers were afraid of just that. They were sold on the idea Mandy Patinkin was the only one who could lead the BAU. This man is our Unit Chief!

Our Hero!

Forever!#NoHotchNoWatch #WheelsUpToGibsonville pic.twitter.com/kFE9jAcE2J — ARIANNA (@arianna_rosada) December 15, 2016 @CrimMinds_CBS @pagetpaget Um, HOTCH was the perfect Unit Chief, Prentiss doesn’t even come CLOSE #NoHotchNoWatch — Sara#NoHotchNoWatch (@saramartin14) December 12, 2016 6. #NoHotchNoWatch Remembers CBS Unfair Firing of A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster Criminal Minds cast Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and A.J. Cook [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] Thomas Gibson was not the first to be terminated from Criminal Minds. Producers apparently became convinced that casting changes made no difference since no fans were ever upset that Patinkin was no longer on the Criminal Minds. Quora quotes Paget Brewster about her ouster from Criminal Minds years ago. “A.J. and I were fired. [Someone from] CBS had just called Ed Bernaro and said, “I want new women.” So we were fired, the fans were upset, there was a petition…” The unfair dismissal of A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster shows the unfair policies this cast have allegedly been subjected to. Fans believe it is happening again, and this time it was accompanied by a smear campaign to justify the arbitrary firing. Audience protests worked the first time so why not now? 7. Thomas Gibson’s Reputation Was Unnecessarily Attacked According To #NoHotchNoWatch #NoHotchNoWatch is offended at the studio’s attempt to paint Thomas Gibson the villain in the Criminal Minds altercation. The publicity around his high profile termination from Criminal Minds could be harmful to Thomas Gibson’s reputation and career. Normally such dealings are kept confidential. Initial publicity felt like a smear campaign to #NoHotchNoWatch. To me #NoHotchNoWatch is about loyalty, respect & honesty. No clue what transpired on CM but firmly believe that TG & fans were shown none. — Zoey (@Zoey_1976) December 16, 2016 Thomas Gibson of Criminal Minds [Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images] RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR Thomas Gibson And Virgil Williams Of ‘Criminal Minds’ Tell A Similar Account Of Events: It Seems To Be A Question Of Intent Not Of Action The Thomas Gibson ‘Army Is Standing Firm’ And So Apparently is CBS: The ‘Criminal Minds’ #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott Thomas Gibson Fans Continue To Boycott ‘Criminal Minds’ At #NoHotchNoWatch At 9 P.M. Wednesdays Thomas Gibson Fans’ Twitter Protest Of ‘Criminal Minds’ Is Worldwide: #NoHotchNoWatch Is #StillMissingHotch On Wednesday Who Fired Thomas Gibson From ‘Criminal Minds’? The #NoHotchNoWatch Boycott Continues 8. Thomas Gibson Is A Hero To Fans It’s not nice to stare ‘wink’????????????”Keep it clean & don’t call me honey”???????????? #WheelsUpToGibsonville #NoHotchNoWatch pic.twitter.com/F2SaTxF3SR — leckybecky (@leckybecky123) December 15, 2016 Dear Thomas Gibson, you’re my crush for life???????? IRREPLACEABLE baby…Irreplaceable????????HotchIsOurHero #NoHotchNoWatch pic.twitter.com/P4bL4QBZF7 — leckybecky (@leckybecky123) December 16, 2016 Thomas Gibson of Criminal Minds is their hero as Aaron Hotchner, and after 12 years on the show, Gibson has become inextricably iconic to the show itself. In the minds of his #NoHotchNoWatch fans, one cannot have Criminal Minds without Hotch. It’s like eating a vegan steak, or guacamole without avocados. It can’t be done, and even if it could, it shouldn’t be done. 9. Firing Thomas Gibson Is Hurting Criminal Minds Quality And Ratings Some #NoHotchNoWatch protesters care about Criminal Minds and feel the unnecessary loss of Thomas Gibson will be a death nail for the show. Many are simply trying to warn management at ABC and CBS they need to rehire Gibson before it is too late. They protest in the best interest of Criminal Minds. I still disagree with this decision, it seems fatal to the series and the end will be an imminent cancellation #NoHotchNoWatch — VILMAR BARBOU (@vilmarbarbou) December 11, 2016 Without Thomas Gibson, Criminal Minds ratings are down and fans are protesting under #NoHotchNoWatch. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

