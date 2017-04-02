TV 2016-17 Season: What’s Canceled, Airing Their Final Season, And Renewed?

Unfortunately, the 2016-17 TV Season is going to be especially hard on a lot of television junkies as a number of shows are either airing their last season or being canceled. Curious as to whether or not a TV show you watch is coming to an end for the 2016-17 Season? Keep reading for a list of which TV shows have already come to an end or are coming to an end in the near future. Family watching TV together [Image by Monkey Business Images/ShutterStock] According to Screener, there are currently 25 TV shows that have been canceled for the 2016-17 TV Season. American Gothic (CBS) Aquarius (NBC) BrainDead (CBS) Celebrity Name Game (syndicated) Doubt (CBS) Mercy Street (PBS) Time After Time (ABC) Aftermath (Syfy) Any Given Wednesday (HBO) Blunt Talk (Starz) Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin Sclopio Peepio (Adult Swim) Eyewitness (USA) Girl Meets World (Disney Channel) Good Girls Revolt (Amazon) Guilt (Freeform) Impastor (TV Land) Incorporated (Syfy) The Knick (Cinemax) Loosely Exactly Nicole (MTV) Marco Polo (Netflix) Mary + Jane (MTV) Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace (Adult Swim) Murder in the First (TNT) Not Safe with Nikki Glaser (Comedy Central) Salem (WGN America) Screener also reported 26 different shows will be airing their final season during the 2016-17 TV Season. TV shows that are ending or have already ended include the following. Beauty and the Beast (The CW) Bones (FOX) Grimm (NBC) Reign (The CW) The Vampire Diaries (The CW) Bates Motel (A&E) Black Sails (Starz) Bloodline (Netflix) Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC) Duck Dynasty (A&E) Episodes (Showtime) For Better or Worse (OWN) Girls (HBO) Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) The Leftovers (HBO) Longmire (Netflix) Love Thy Neighbor (OWN) Orphan Black (BBC America) Pretty Little Liars (Freeform) Rectify (Sundance) Rizzoli & Isles (TNT) The Strain (FX) Switched at Birth (Freeform) Teen Wolf (MTV) Turn (AMC) Fortunately, the 2016-17 TV Season isn’t plagued with exclusively bad news. There are a number of TV shows that have been renewed for at least one – if not more – additional seasons. Furthermore, all of these shows ending and getting canceled just leaves open a lot of slots for new TV shows to attempt to steal your heart. Curious as to what TV shows have been renewed for the 2016-17 TV Season? Keep reading for a list of confirmed renewals as well. The 100 (The CW) America’s Got Talent (NBC) American Grit (FOX) Arrow (The CW) Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) Better Late Than Never (NBC) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Big Brother (CBS) Bob’s Burgers (FOX) The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) Days of Our Lives (NBC) Empire (FOX) The Flash (The CW) The Good Place (NBC) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) Jane the Virgin (The CW) Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) Lethal Weapon (FOX) Lucifer (FOX) Masters of Illusion (The CW) Match Game (ABC) The Mick (FOX) The Middle (ABC) NCIS (CBS) The Night Shift (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) Riverdale (The CW) Scandal (ABC) The Simpsons (FOX) So You Think You Can Dance (FOX) Star (FOX) Supergirl (The CW) Supernatural (The CW) Superstore (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) Flipping through TV channels [Image by chairavee laphom/ShutterStock] To Tell the Truth (ABC) The Voice (NBC) Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW) Zoo (CBS) A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) The A Word (Sundance) American Dad (TBS) American Horror Story (FX) America’s Next Top Model (VH1) Angie Tribeca (TBS) Animal Kingdom (TNT) Another Period (Comedy Central) Archer (FX) Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz) Baby Daddy (Freeform) Ballers (HBO) Baskets (FX) Berlin Station (Epix) Beyond (Freeform) Big Freedia Bounces Back (Fuse) Billions (Showtime) BoJack Horseman (Netflix) Botched (E!) Broad City (Comedy Central) Chance (Hulu) Channel Zero (Syfy) Chelsea (Netflix) Chrisley Knows Best (USA) Crashing (HBO) Daredevil (Netflix) Dark Matter (Syfy) Detroiters (Comedy Central) Deutschland 83 (Sundance) Difficult People (Hulu) Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America) Divorce (HBO) Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) Drunk History (Comedy Central) Elena of Avalor (Disney) The Expanse (Syfy) Expedition Unknown (Travel Channel) Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) Feud (FX) Flaked (Netflix) The Fosters (Freeform) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo) Goliath (Amazon) Good Behavior (TNT) The Good Fight (CBS All Access) Good Witch (Hallmark) Graves (Epix) Greenleaf (OWN) Haters Back Off (Netflix) The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN) Homeland (Showtime) Humans (AMC) Idiotsitter (Comedy Central) Watching TV on Netflix [Image by Diabluses/ShutterStock] If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN) Ink Master (Spike) Insecure (HBO) Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central) Killjoys (Syfy) Kindred Spirits (TLC) Lady Dynamite (Netflix) The Last Ship (TNT) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) Legion (FX) The Librarians (TNT) Lip Sync Battle (Spike/Paramount) Lopez (TV Land) Love (Netflix) Major Crimes (TNT) Making a Murderer (Netflix) The Man in the High Castle (Amazon) Mars (National Geographic) Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1) Robot (USA) Narcos (Netflix) Nobodies (TV Land) The OA (Netflix) Odd Mom Out (Bravo) One Day at a Time (Netflix) Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) Outcast (Cinemax) Outlander (Starz) People of Earth (TBS) Power (Starz) Preacher (AMC) Project Runway (Lifetime) Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime) Project Runway Junior (Lifetime) Queen Sugar (OWN) Ray Donovan (Showtime) Real Rob (Netflix) Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo) Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) Schitt’s Creek (Pop) School of Rock (Nickelodeon) Scream (MTV) Search Party (TBS) Shut Eye (Hulu) Six (History) South Park (Comedy Central) Stan Versus Evil (IFC) Still the King (CMT) Stranger Things (Netflix) Suits (USA) Survivor’s Remorse (Starz) Taboo (FX) Too Close to Home (TLC) Top of the Lake (Sundance) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) UnReal (Lifetime) Van Helsing (Syfy) Westworld (HBO) Workaholics (Comedy Central) Wrecked (TBS) Young & Hungry (Freeform) Younger (TV Land) You’re the Worst (FXX) Z Nation (Syfy) Do you know of a TV show that has been canceled, renewed or is coming to an end for the 2016-17 TV Season that isn’t somewhere in this list? 