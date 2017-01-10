'Twin Peaks' Premiere Date Set: Laura Palmer's Last Days 'Very Important,' Says David Lynch

Twin Peaks and Laura Palmer will be making a comeback, and the Showtime premiere date for the new series is set for Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. There will be 18 hours of Twin Peaks episodes to indulge in, and if you’re a subscriber to Showtime, you will have the opportunity to watch the third and fourth hours right after the first two. This means that on May 21, fans will have four hours of Twin Peaks episodes to look forward to. The new season of Twin Peaks will be picking up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s murder. Also, coincidentally, fans of this show will remember that a dead Laura Palmer once said, “I’ll see you again in 25 years.” As E! News notes, Showtime executive Gary Levine remarked, “The Twin Peaks you’re going to see is the pure heroin version of David Lynch.” When Lynch was given Levine’s comment, he is reported to have replied, “I hear heroin is a very popular drug these days.” David Lynch talks at the “Twin Peaks” panel Showtime 2017 Winter TCA in Pasadena, California on January 9, 2017. [Image by Steve Cohn/AP Images] When Lynch was fielding questions about the new season of Twin Peaks, he was characteristically quiet and wouldn’t reveal many details. When he was asked if some of the new show was meant to be carried over from previous episodes or if the new revival season was a fresh start, he stated, “In the beginning, we — I’m not really at liberty to talk about that.” Variety reports that David Lynch has said that the new seasons of Twin Peaks were all written at the same time as one large story and that he had worked with executive producer David Frost on Skype. IndieWire mentioned that there was also the Lynch revelation regarding a connection between the new series and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, the pre-sequel film, which investigated the last week of Laura Palmer’s life. Of the new season, David Lynch said, “The story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days is very much important for this.” Of the two seasons of Twin Peaks, which aired in 1990 and 1991, David Lynch noted that the need to “wrap up” and solve the murder of Laura Palmer was something that he and executive producer Mark Frost had noticed. Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’ revival will finally premiere in May https://t.co/mwOIqp923i pic.twitter.com/Ax7snPxS20 — Engadget (@engadget) January 10, 2017 “What killed ‘Twin Peaks’ originally, who killed Laura Palmer, was a question that we did not ever really want to answer. That Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs. And then at a certain point, we were told we needed to wrap that up and after that, the show never really picked up.” Lynch has also banished the idea that he and Mark Frost had difficulties within the confines of television in the original seasons of Twin Peaks. “I saw it as a film, and we shot it the same as a film and lo and behold, it clicked,” he said. Of the different characters in Twin Peaks, David Lynch has said that he has often wondered what they would be doing today. “I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters. It was Mark who contacted me, it was many years ago now, and asked if I wanted to go back into that world, and we met and talked, and that’s what got us going again for this one.” When it comes to the actors and how they feel about the revival of Twin Peaks, Madchen Amick said that she “cried the whole time.” Laura Dern said, “The opportunity of working with David every day is magical and hilarious. You’re seeing something you’ve never seen before.” Showtime’s ‘Twin Peak’s ‘pop-up store debut at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles, California, on October 8, 2016. [Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images] Fans of Twin Peaks are now wondering if there will be more than 18 hours of their favorite show to look forward to, but David Lynch has remained aloof on the subject of further seasons and episodes. But he does note that he also never thought he would revisit this series either. “Before I said I wasn’t going to re-visit it and I did. So you never say no. But right now, there’s no plans for anything more.” Are you looking forward to learning more about Laura Palmer? Will you be watching the new revival of Twin Peaks in May? [Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx