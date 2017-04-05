'Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Insists Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute Hooked Up

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor insists that something definitely went down between girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute. As seen in Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Jax told Any Cohen that he’s standing by what he saw that night. Andy Cohen is not wasting anyone’s time. After exchanging quick pleasantries with the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 cast, Andy immediately went ahead and asked Jax Taylor about the hookup rumors surrounding Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, which Jax started himself. The SUR bartender gladly recalled what happened that night. “I was coming back from a late night. I was working at SUR. I saw Carter passed out on my couch, I was like ‘Okay where is everybody else?’ So, I opened my door and Kristen popped up between Brittany. To be honest, after that there was a lot of screaming going on back and forth. Kristen ended up grabbing Carter and leaving. I went to bed, got up the next morning there was a little arguing again, I left went to Tom’s house and I’m like, ‘You’re not gonna believe what happened last night,’” he told Andy. It’s reunion day with my pal @bravoandy #pumprules @bravotv @bravonewzealand @bravowwhl gonna get dirty today!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:33pm PST Kristen and Brittany, however, continued to deny Jax’s claims. While the two admitted to sharing a few drunken kisses, Kristen insisted that she never went down on Brittany. When Andy asked Kristen’s ex-boyfriend, James Kennedy, if he thought Kristen was telling the truth, the former SUR DJ surprisingly sided with Jax. “I honestly believe Jax with this one. I just think Kristen likes getting with people while her boyfriend’s in the other room. I mean third time’s the charm,” James explained. Given that Brittany Cartwright came from a very religious and conservative background, Andy wondered if Jax Taylor even felt the slightest remorse for spreading those rumors. “You know what, I’m gonna live my life the way I wanna live my life. I’m gonna talk about what I wanna talk about. If I was to sugarcoat things then that won’t be real” he said. “So that means no,” Brittany fired back. The Vanderpump Rules Season 5 explained that telling Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval about what he saw was just a knee-jerk reaction. He explained that when things usually go south, his first move was to talk to Schwartz and Sandoval. Just having The best weekend trip with my two best friends @twschwa @tomsandoval1 #breckenridge #Colorado #pumprules ????????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT When she went on Watch What Happens Live back in February, Kristen Doute claimed that Jax Taylor probably came up with the rumor that she and Brittany Cartwright hooked up because he was bored with his life. Kristen claimed that whenever things seemed to be running smoothly, Jax would go ahead and stir drama just to make life more interesting. “At the end of the day, we can all laugh about it now. We know the truth. I really think, and I say it on [a Vanderpump Rules episode], ‘Jax, everything’s going great for you right now, so don’t mess it up just because you’re bored. You don’t have to have drama in your life. Like, you don’t have to keep stirring the pot.’ But that’s Jax.” But it seems that Jax Taylor creating more drama for him and Brittany Cartwright is paying of. The Vanderpump Rules star told E! News back in March that he actually heard about rumors of Bravo creating a spin-off series for him and Brittany. Although Jax would surely jump on the opportunity of having his very own reality show, the SUR bartender admitted that nothing is confirmed just yet. “I mean, I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I know they were talking about it. They’re talking about spin-offs all the time with all of us, so I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. Catch Part 2 of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Monday, April 10 on Bravo. [Featured Image by Bravo]