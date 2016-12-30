'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Ariana Madix Friendship Over? Tom Sandoval 'Shades' Ex Co-star

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was a no-show at Ariana Madix’s birthday trip. Even though she acted all excited after being invited to a trip to Sonoma, the SUR hostess stood up Ariana, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Tom Schwartz the last minute. As seen on the last episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, “No Show,” Lala Kent was worried about going on a trip with Jax Taylor. Even though she was excited to finally get an invite from Ariana Madix this year, she didn’t want to spend that much time with Jax. But Lala said that she’s willing to put her beef aside with Jax and have a good time with her co-star. “Even if that means there’s no conversation, we don’t speak one word to each other, that’s what’s gonna happen. I wanna go and have a good time on your birthday,” she told Ariana. Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala Lala. Cake up by @biblegirl666 A photo posted by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:21am PST Ariana’s trip to Sonoma happened to fall on the same day Stassi Schroeder is taking Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney to the Hamptons to celebrate her birthday. Even though she maintains a somewhat civil relationship with the girls, the SUR bartender still can’t help but throw shade their way. “I didn’t want to have the kind of birthday where I’m having to get dressed up, and doing make up all the time, and wondering if I’m cute enough, if I’m wearing the right outfit. I mean, in short, I didn’t want to be in Montauk.” When Lala Kent and James Kennedy dropped off Ariana’s birthday present, a box of tequila, Lala admitted that she’s still nervous about going on a trip with Jax. Even after she assured Lala that Jax had no issue with her coming to Sonoma, the Vanderpump Rules star still felt uneasy. “I’ve seen the way these people treated each other. They’re best friends one day and they want to kill each other the next,” Lala explained. James, meanwhile, is clearly unhappy to be missing another party. The former SUR DJ hoped that he was invited so he can be with Lala and snap back at Jax. “This is the second year in the row that I haven’t been invited to Ariana’s birthday. Last year I kinda get it, we weren’t as close, but this year I feel like everybody else wants me there except Jax. That little b**ch is getting his way again,” he said. It was inspiring to see everyone come together after such a violent act!! My heart goes out to all the victims & their families… #orlandostrong???? we are and will ALWAYS be proud supporters of the #LGBT Community A photo posted by Tom Sandoval (@tomsandoval1) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:14pm PST The day of the flight came and Lala Kent was a no show. Ariana and Tom kept texting and calling her but she wasn’t answering. By standing them up, Perez Hilton claimed that she might have lost the few Vanderpump Rules friends she has. Tom was particularly upset, pointing out that they could have gotten someone else to fill Lala’s spot if she said she didn’t want to go. “I want to make it the best birthday ever for Ariana and if anybody stands in the way of that I’m gonna be pissed and right now I’m asking myself, ‘Where the f**k is Lala?’” Perez Hilton also pointed out that Ariana and Tom acted “harsh” towards Lala in an interview with E! News last week. When asked about Lala’s exit from Vanderpump Rules, Ariana revealed that the SUR hostess already announced her exit back in summer. Tom added that Lala even tweeted the announcement only to take it down. “And then we heard, what, last week,” Tom began. “That maybe she was trying to come back so I’m just confused as to this re-news. I don’t know,” Ariana added. Tell us! Why do you think Lala Kent missed the flight? Sound off in the comments below. Vanderpump Rules Season 5 airs Mondays on Bravo. [Featured Image by

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx