'Victoria' On PBS: The Series' Cast And Everything Else You Need To Know

Victoria is currently airing for the first time in the U.S. courtesy of PBS. If you are on the fence about checking it out, here are some fast facts about the cast, and everything else you need to know, that might help you decide if this royal drama series is the right fit for your Sunday night schedule. What is Victoria about? According to the official description for Victoria on PBS‘ website, the show chronicles the following. “In 1837, a diminutive, neglected teenager is crowned Queen Victoria, navigates the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court, and soon rises to become the most powerful woman in the world. Victoria stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) as Queen Victoria in a highly anticipated series that follows the drama of the candid, spirited monarch who was perhaps the first woman to seem to have it all. Following Victoria from the time she becomes Queen through her passionate courtship and marriage to Prince Albert, the lavish premiere season of Victoria dramatizes the romance and reign of the girl behind the famous monarch.” When does Victoria air on PBS? Victoria airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST as part of PBS’s Masterpiece series. [Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images] What other shows isVictoria similar too? If you have already binge-watched Netflix’s The Crown in rapid succession, and are in need of another royal drama to devour thenVictoria, might be just the ticket. Both series similarly deal with a young woman, trying to balance the daunting responsibilities of the crown, and her personal life. If you need a drama to tide you over until the return of fellow Masterpiece classic, Poldark; Victoria could prove helpful in filling the gap. Interestingly enough, both series are also produced by Mammoth Screens. With the premiere of Starz’s sequel series to The White Queen; The White Princess, right around the corner,Victoria could get you back in the royal groove before it begins. There is also a casting connection between The White Queen andVictoria. David Oakes, who starred in The White Queen as King Edward IV’s brother, George, also stars onVictoria, playing Prince Ernest, Prince Albert’s older brother. Who is playing Queen Victoria? Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria. She plays the famous queen from the time she is crowned at the tender age of 18, and beyond. Coleman played the role of the Doctor’s companion on Doctor Who from 2012-2015. Playing the Doctor during some of Coleman’s run on the cult series was Matt Smith, who is currently portraying Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Queen Elizabeth II’s husband on Netflix’s similarly themed drama, The Crown. Who is playing Prince Albert? Tom Hughes portrays Prince Albert, the man who eventually becomes Victoria’s husband. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Are there any other notable cast members? Veteran thespian, Rufus Sewell has a major role as Lord Melbourne, the Prime Minister, and Queen Victoria’s most trusted advisor. In the premiere episodes, Victoria schemes to persuade “Lord M” into staying on as Prime Minister, when he leaves his post. The series indicates that Victoria’s attachment to Melbourne is of the romantic variety. For his part, Melbourne appears enchanted by the young Queen, but devoted to his role as her advisor. Will a love triangle form between Victoria, Melbourne, and Albert, as the show continues? You will have to tune in to find out. How many episodes are there in Victoria Season 1? The first season of Victoria consists of 8 episodes. PBS aired the first, two episodes of Victoria as part of its premiere on Masterpiece, January 15. IsVictoria a series, or a miniseries? Victoria was originally planned as a miniseries. Back in September that officially changed. Deadline reported that due to its popularity in the ratings, ITV had decided to renewVictoria for a second season. When willVictoria Season 2, debut? According to RadioTimes, Victoria Season 2 is expected to bow sometime in the fall of 2017. Quick reminder, when can I watchVictoria? New episodes of Victoria air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on PBS. [Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]