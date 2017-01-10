'Vikings,' Seasons 4 And 5: The Latest News On Episodes, New Characters And Predictions [Spoilers]

With Season 4 of History’s Vikings winding up, fans are already looking forward to the next season. So, what do you we know already for Season 5 of Vikings in regard to news, new characters and episodes? SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Seasons 4 and 5 of History Channel’s Vikings as well as historical information that could potentially provide spoilers for future episodes of this series. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers. Currently, Season 4 of Vikings still has four more episodes left to air. While History Channel has not released the official synopses and titles for these episodes, their schedule has the following information listed in regard to Episodes 17 and 18. [Image by History Channel] Episode 17 (titled “The Great Army”) synopsis. “The Viking army begins to gather in Kattegat; Lagertha must remain vigilant in the absence of her son, Bjorn.” Episode 18 (titled “Revenge”) synopsis. “Ragnar’s plan comes to fruition; the Viking army lands on the coast of Northumbria.” Along with these details, Zap2It has also revealed the titles and synopses for the final two episodes of Vikings Season 4. Episode 19 (titled “On The Eve”) synopsis. “The Viking army causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf plan the defense of the realm.” Vikings Finale, Episode 20 (titled “The Reckoning”) synopsis. “Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan; Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.” How Many Episodes Will Season 5 Have? Season 4 of Vikings aired with double the episodes of previous seasons. Normally, History would commission 9-10 episodes per season. However, after the renewal for Season 4 of Vikings was announced came the bigger news that Season 4 would contain 20 episodes. According to the press release issued by History Channel, Season 5 of Vikings has also been confirmed as containing 20 episodes. Season 5 is scheduled to air in 2017 and could potentially be split up into two mini seasons just like Season 4. [Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel] Currently, filming is underway for Season 5 and Michael Hirst recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they had already filmed as far as Episode 16 of the next season. And, if you thought Vikings couldn’t continue without its main character, Ragnar Lothbrok, for some of the new cast signed on for Season 5, Ragnar is long forgotten already. “I’ve just finished 516 [Season 5, Episode 16]. There are people walking around the studios going, ‘Who’s Ragnar?’” So, who are these new characters in Season 5 of Vikings? New Characters Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been confirmed as part of the Season 5 cast of Vikings for quite some time now. While the identity of his character seems to be a great secret, Vikings creator Michael Hirst revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Meyers’ character would appear prior to Season 5. “We introduce him and set the scene for the next season. He’s going to be a major player. Personally it’s exciting because it brings us back together from Tudor times. Jonny’s a great actor and another wonderful presence on screen, so I am thrilled that he’s joined us and I can’t wait to explore his character.” There is much speculation about which character Jonathan Rhys Meyers will play in Season 5 of Vikings, one of those characters potentially being a grown up version of Alfred the Great (currently played by Isaac O’Sullivan). However, IMDb has Ferdia Walsh-Peelo listed as playing Alfred the Great in Season 5 of Vikings. While this actor could be playing Alfred, it needs to be noted that IMDb can be unreliable at times when it comes to information about upcoming programming due to the fact it can be edited by unconfirmed members. However, if this information is accurate, it rules out Jonathan Rhys Meyers as playing this character. So who else could he play? Another popular theory is he will return as a grown up Magnus, the illegitimate son of Ragnar Lothbrok. [Image by History] Along with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the following new characters will also appear in Season 5 of Vikings. Darren Cahill will star as Aethelred. This character is the son of Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford). History buffs will know that Aethelred ruled Wessex in 865, which is also around the time the Great Heathen Army attacked. WWE’s Adam Copeland also joins the cast as Ketill Flatnose. This character will be “chosen by Floki to be one of the leaders of the Viking party intent on traveling to Iceland to set up a community there,” according to an initial article released by Deadline on this new character. Kris Holden-Ried will star as Eyvind. This character is described as “an important warrior in Kattegat who decides to travel and settle his family in a new land.” This character could, therefore, potentially also be a member of Floki’s Viking party traveling to Iceland in Season 5. Also listed on IMDb for Episode 1 is a character called White Hair, who will be played by Kieran O’Reilly. As yet, no information has been officially released in regard to this character. What do you think will happen in Season 5 of History’s Vikings? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below. Vikings is currently screening on the History Channel every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. [Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]

